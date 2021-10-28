KENANSVILLE — Schools officials announced Duplin County Schools is the recipient of a $1.5 million grant from the Emergency Connectivity Funds Program.
The funding will be used to replace approximately 4,800 outdated Chromebooks, which are no longer able to receive automatic updates or technical support from Google.
“DCS has truly been blessed during the pandemic,” said Jason Ginn, DCS chief technology officer. “The ECF funding is coming at just the right time when we need to replace so many devices.
“Additionally, this is going to enhance our blended learning models and other digital teaching and learning activities, whether those be at school or at home,” he added.
“Thank you to our Technology and Finance Departments for their collaboration to apply for these funds that will benefit our students for years to come,” read a statement from the Duplin County Schools Board of Education.
School officials said they have submitted an additional funding application for Wi-Fi hotspots and are awaiting a decision. If awarded and fully funded, the grant would bring another $500,000 to the district.
The ECF Program was established as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a multi-faceted Covid-19 relief and recovery plan to address off-campus technology needs and inequities exacerbated by the pandemic.
The program was designed for schools and libraries to purchase equipment and services such as laptops, tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, and broadband internet for students and staff who would otherwise lack access.