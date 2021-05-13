KENANSVILLE — The Board of Education meeting was held at Kenansville Elementary School on May 4. During this meeting, Kristen Hall was recognized as Employee of the Quarter for Duplin County Schools.
Brent Davis, Duplin County Schools Board Chairman commended Hall on her commitment to Duplin County Schools where she has served for the past 24 years.
Hall began her career in Duplin County Schools as a school librarian and from there served the district in various capacities within the Technology Department, Digital Learning, and Curriculum Innovation Department. Hall will serve as Special Advisor to Digital Learning and Student Support Services, on July 1.
“Over the years, Ms. Hall has been invaluable in the support of Digital Learning, K-5 Curriculum, technology integration, Read to Achieve, Extended Learning Opportunities, and the list goes on and on. She has also been instrumental in the remote teaching and learning efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Davis. “On behalf of the Board of Education, it is an honor for me to be able to present Ms. Hall with the award for Employee of the Quarter.”
Hall was given the opportunity to say a few words, she said, “Thank you very much for this honor. I truly love Duplin County and Duplin County Schools. I appreciate all the opportunities that I’ve been given and the support of teachers and administrators. I am very blessed with an extraordinary team who works hard and makes(my) job more enjoyable.”
Hall’s family was in attendance and she thanked them for their support. Hall concluded by expressing her gratitude to Dr. Obasohan and the many mentors she has had over the past 24 years.
“Ms. Hall is truly dedicated to the profession and has been a driving force in our Technology, Digital Learning and Curriculum Innovation Department throughout her time here in Duplin County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan. “She is dedicated to the success of our district and most importantly, our students. We are thankful to have Ms. Hall serving in Duplin County Schools.”