KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Schools officials announced that Duplin County Schools Universal Mask mandate will remain in effect until Duplin County achieves below 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, based on the numbers reported by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention except for athletics.
According to the DCS mask plan, masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors, when the county’s positivity rate percentage is less than 5% and less than 1,000 students are in quarantine for two consecutive weeks.
“Correctly worn and well-fitted face masks are required while on buses, vans, and other school transportation.”
Masks are mandatory when the county’s positivity rate percentage is greater than 8% and/or more than 1,000 students are in quarantine for two consecutive weeks.
“Face masks are required indoors, except for during mealtimes, and outdoors, except for allowable mask breaks with proper supervision.”
The mask plan states that players, coaches and members of any Duplin County Schools middle and high school athletic programs are not required to wear a mask during athletic events and practice, unless they do not participate in the COVID-19 screening program.
The mask plan provides a Test to Stay Option for exposed asymptomatic individuals with non-household exposures only.
According to the Test to Stay Option:
- Exposed asymptomatic individuals have the option to be tested.
- In order to avoid exclusion from school, before a student is tested for COVID-19 at school, parents/guardians must provide consent.
- Asymptomatic individuals whose test results are negative will not need to be excluded from school or athletics. Testing of exposed, asymptomatic students will occur the day of notification and as close to day 5 after the exposure.
- Exposed, asymptomatic individuals will be required to wear a mask in all school settings, including athletics, for a full 10 days after exposure.
- Individuals with a household exposure are not eligible for the Test to Stay Option.
Visit https://www.duplinschools.net to learn more details about the mask plan and for the latest revisions. For questions, contact your local school.