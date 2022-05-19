Elizabeth Stalls was named UMO’s MBA Student of the Year. The MBA Student of the Year honor is awarded to an MBA scholar who completed all UMO course requirements and earned the highest grade-point average among all UMO MBA students during the prior calendar year.
photos by University of Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE — Andrew Cruse of Faison, NC and Elizabeth Stalls of Warsaw, NC were recently recognized for their achievements at the University of Mount Olive’s annual Awards Ceremony.
Cruse received UMO’s President’s Citizenship Award. Cruse is a sophomore Elementary Education major. The President’s Citizenship Award, first awarded in 1972, is a scholarship presented to a returning student who has made the greatest contribution to the University during the academic year. The scholarship is payable on future educational expenses at UMO.
Stalls received the MBA Student of the Year. The MBA Student of the Year honor is awarded to an MBA scholar who completed all UMO course requirements and earned the highest grade-point average among all UMO MBA students who met the graduation criteria during the prior calendar year.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by University of Mount Olive. UMO is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.