Among the one cozy hall that is Duplin Early College High School, there are students and staff of all kinds.
I, Jordan Hooper, am a freshman, recently accepted into the school from Wallace Elementary. Having been there for a mere 9 weeks and counting, the students and staff have welcomed me with open arms and have been there for me ever since.
With students of differing race, gender, sexuality and identity, Duplin Early College has put aside the stigmas and stereotypes for something much greater. Teamwork. Each of us striving for different goals, every one of the students attending has a bright future.
Putting aside time to help each other, my peers and fellow acquaintances are lending hands left and right. Always using the opportunities to show love and compassion, every Friday over the intercom during the morning and afternoon announcements, we have a small period of time called “Shout-out Fridays” in which our principal, Mrs. Smith, reads anonymous notes containing positive things written by students and staff about good deeds done by the students on the school campus.
Having received three of these shout-outs, I can definitely say that these small pieces of positivity can change the course of someone’s entire weekend.
The school’s motto, “Where Excellence is the Norm”, is truly an understatement. All of the students work together, uplifting each other in a most virtuous way. Including each other in everything we do, no person is better or worse than the other.
Our notable staff is prepared and ready each day to help us however they can, to make us laugh and treat us like family.
From the principal, nurse, and guidance counselor down to the custodian, each of us gives part to something bigger. You would think that COVID-19 slowed the school down, but since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Duplin Early College has hit the ground running.
With assistance available for those struggling in classes, the interconnectivity between peers and staff has become even stronger. Everyone at the school is an asset to our family and as a Maverick, you are worth it. Put your best foot forward, and remember that the members of Duplin Early College are always here for you!