...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The ladies of the Duplin County Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., recently announced the scholarship awards for male applicants and Jabberwock Cotillion contestants.
Bryan Gasca is a graduate of Pender High School who will be majoring in aerospace engineering at East Carolina University. He is the son of Elizabeth Gaza of Burgaw, N.C. Bryan.
Samuel Huxel is a graduate of Pender High School who will major in music at East Carolina University. He is the son of Cheri Protor from Burgaw, N.C.
Jose Alonso Roblero is a graduate of James Kenan High School who will be attending James Sprunt Community College to major in electrical Systems. He is the son of Yadira Roblero and Jose Alonso Tovar is from Warsaw, N.C.
Jabberwock Cotillion scholarship recipients:
Isabella Bernardez is a graduate of the Duplin County Early College who plans to attend the University of New Haven and major in forensic science. She is the daughter of Mara Isabella of Kenansville, N.C.
Teyonia Brinson is a graduate of James Kenan High School who will be majoring in human development and family studies at the University of North Carolina. She is the daughter of Donald and Tameka Brinson of Warsaw, N.C.
“The members of the Duplin County Alumnae Chapter are proud of these students who have worked hard to reach this milestone in their lives and wish them well as they further their education and pursue their future goals,” said Jackial Swinson, who is with the Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
“The cotillion provides an opportunity to eloquently introduce and present young ladies within a formal setting. The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter has hosted six biennial Jabberwock cotillions for high school ladies who aspire to pursue a post-secondary education. This cotillion plays a vital role in their transition from high school to young adulthood.”