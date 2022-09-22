...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Duplin students named to the summer 2022 President's List and Dean’s List
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced four Duplin County named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The students are: Caroline Zimmerman of Kenansville, Autumn Johnson of Warsaw, Harlan Hedke of Beulaville, and Tylar Parra of Beulaville.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List: Meghan Pysher of Warsaw, and Morgan Gardner of Beulaville.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.69 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.