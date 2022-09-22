Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced four Duplin County named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The students are: Caroline Zimmerman of Kenansville, Autumn Johnson of Warsaw, Harlan Hedke of Beulaville, and Tylar Parra of Beulaville.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List: Meghan Pysher of Warsaw, and Morgan Gardner of Beulaville.