Kate Benson has trained and competed as a dancer for most of her young years, but perhaps no dance she’s done has meant so much as the dance she did after receiving word that she’d won a Goodnight Scholarship to NC State University.
“It said ‘Congratulations’ – first word. It was great to hear,” Kate said, remembering the elation that followed the nervousness of opening that electronic communication from the Goodnight staff. “I ran downstairs and told my parents and we celebrated with a little happy dance.”
The Lenoir County Early College High School senior is among a group of 50 first-year students chosen last week as winners of the Goodnight, a full-ride scholarship designed to promote STEM-oriented careers. Worth $22,000 annually, the Goodnight also offers its scholars mentorship assistance, community service opportunities, domestic and international travel retreats and enrichment grants that help fund their unique interests.
“It’s such an honor,” Kate said. “I was truly blessed to be accepted to be a finalist and go through the whole process and then also receive the scholarship as well as to be a part of their program.”
NC State has been on the 18-year-old’s radar for a while, owing to her love for animals, her career focus on animal physiotherapy and the reputation of the university’s animal science program. She expects to leave Early College with an associate of science degree as well as her high school diploma, which should save two years of her scholarship for graduate school.
“I’ve got a long road ahead of me,” she said. “A master’s or doctorate, that’s probably going to take six to eight years. This definitely helps.”
Named as one of the 101 finalists for the Goodnight last month, Kate spent March 5 at NCSU touring the campus, attending a STEM fair, talking with current Goodnight scholars and interviewing for the scholarship with a two-person panel.
“I enjoyed the interaction and the time spent conversing with the Goodnight scholars and the other finalists. They were truly some of the kindest and most supportive individuals I’ve been able to spend time with.”
She is no stranger to the rigors of pursuing prestigious scholarships, having interviewed as a semi-finalist for the Park Scholarship to NC State and having been selected for East Carolina University’s Honors College as a Chancellor’s Scholar.
“I think personally that you grow from all of your experiences,” Kate said. “Having that extra practice in the interview just eased my nerves going into the Goodnight scholarship because I had already been through the process.”
She ticked the boxes for a scholarship that seeks students that excel academically, show a commitment to serving their community and see STEM as an answer to “societal and global issues.”
Currently No. 2 in her class at Early College, she’s co-president of the Student Government Association and is active in its Phi Theta Kappa honor society. The daughter of Meredith and Dwight Benson of La Grange, she’s also a competitive dancer and competitive cheerleader, plays the violin and has modeled for dance-wear companies.
She volunteers with the Paws4People organization in Wilmington, a group that helps train service dogs, and leads a weekly Bible study group from her home.
“Kate is an outstanding student but even a better person. She is driven to be successful. Her dedication and hard work have certainly paid off,” her principal, Steve Saint-Amand, said. “The Goodnight Scholarship is a tremendous honor. Lenoir County Early College is very proud of her and knows she will be successful in her future endeavors.”
