The famous football coach, Vince Lombardi, is an iconic American hero synonymous with the concept of determination. Coach Lombardi is quoted saying, “Football is like life. It requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and respect for authority.” A person does well to view their education with the same outlook. JSCC is filled with faculty and staff who believe education is a crucial component to a successful future. For this reason, we work together to remove any obstacles that may hinder students from achieving their educational goals.
We realize that finances can often be a hindrance on the road to success for many. Therefore, JSCC is partnering with the NCCCS and Interact Communications to promote the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to eligible students willing to pursue workforce training programs. The GEER fund provides aid for short-term training courses that lead to credentials of value. Visit our Facebook page to find more information on this resource.
Another way JSCC is actively helping students achieve their goals is through an “Admissions One Stop Day” sponsored by Student Services. This event will be located on campus in the Strickland Student Center.
On Thursday, July 15, from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., students will have an opportunity to complete or ask questions about admissions, financial aid, registration, parking/student ID cards, and food distribution. JSCC is always seeking to make the process of enrollment as simple as possible. Please contact Dr. Shakeena White, Associate Vice President of Student Services, at swhite@jamessprunt.edu or 910-275-6362.
Our TRIO program is also hosting great opportunities for middle and high school students this summer. It is not too late to enroll for STEM Camp occurring July 19th-22nd, Science Camp on July 26th-29th, or Nutrition Camp happening August 2nd-August 5th. Please contact the Educational Talent Search Department at (910) 275-6385 or contact cfaison@jamessprunt.edu for more information. Our Facebook page also has a flyer with all the details on these educational summer camps in the photo section.
Our Vocational Technology Department is also experiencing growth in our Agriculture course offerings. JSCC is passionate about equipping our students interested in agriculture with relevant coursework that will focus on the foundational aspects of agriculture and education theory. Courses will focus on the areas of soil, plant, and animal science. The curriculum will provide students will the tools to obtain careers such as extension agents, farm management specialists, 4-H specialists, crop service representatives, agri-tourism tour guides, or work in agriculture sales or environmental community education programs. We are excited about how these new additions to our agricultural department can impact the overall future of Duplin County.
JSCC also celebrated two long-term employees as they transitioned into retirement this June. Both June Davis and Pamela Morgan have been phenomenal assets to the JSCC community over the years. Although we are sad to lose their wisdom and influence, we celebrate their hard work over the years and champion their future success in this new stage of life.
Our community has suffered the effects of COVID-19 in many ways. Many of us feel defeated physically, emotionally, or even financially. The great Vince Lombardi was quoted saying, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.” JSCC is here to help you get up! Whether through our many financial aid options or our top-notch staff and instructors, we are here to help you get as far as you are willing to go!
Dr. Jay Carraway is president of James Sprunt Community College.