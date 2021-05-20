Learning the English language is very important to me because it will help me improve my ability to go to college and have a job that I want.
I was born in Wilmington, but I moved to Mexico when I was eight and lived there for nine years.
The truth is that when I arrived in the United States as a teenager, I felt nervous because I did not know anyone. When I arrived at school I felt happy because school was going to help me fulfill my dream of having a career in veterinary medicine.
Since I learned English as a child and went to school from kindergarten to second grade in the United States, I had some experience with the English language. However, when I moved to Mexico, I no longer used English. In Mexico, Spanish is the primary spoken language, and I forgot English little by little.
English is a very interesting language, it is something of a universal language, since it is one of the most used languages in the world. It is taught in most schools in the world, although schools may only teach the basics.
Luckily for me, my school in Mexico taught English 1 and English 2. Thanks to this, I did not forget all of the basic things about the language I had learned as a child.
Anyone can learn a second language, although it depends on how they can best learn and to process the information. For example, some people can learn faster and others slower depending on how they use and associate the words and meanings between the two languages.
In my case, I learn slowly. I can not learn the words instantly because I have to study the words and their meaning until I learn it.
Because of this, English is not easy for me to master. There are many words that sound the same, but are spelled differently. There are also words that are spelled the same but may have different meanings depending on how a person uses them. That is part of what makes it difficult for me, and in my case, it is also difficult to identify where in a sentence I can put words because Spanish and English sometimes use words in different places.
Learning a new language can be very confusing. Sometimes I may get frustrated. But, I make an effort every day to improve so that I can achieve my goals.
To learn English faster, many people recommend that I read books, play music or watch movies in English, they also tell me that I have to talk to more people — that this will help me learn it faster. And the truth is that this works, and the more I do these activities, the more I learn.
The most useful activity is to talk to people in English, because I discover new words, and I can learn how to use them in sentences correctly.
One drawback to this is that I am not a person who socializes easily with people, and this has been one of my disadvantages in learning English. When I try to ask a question or talk, it can become very stressful. Sometimes, there may be cases where I can not understand what my teachers or other students are telling me and this makes it difficult for me in my classes, because when I want to ask about a topic or want to explain, it becomes complicated to find the right words to express myself.
The online translator can be a good tool but it doesn’t always translate correctly. Sometimes the result can be very funny, or make the issue more complicated. I try not to rely on the online translator because I won’t be able to use it in all my classes or at all times. I have also determined that using it too much won’t really help me to improve my English. On the contrary, I won’t learn anything in English and will only know the information after translating it into Spanish. The translator is a tool for learning words, but to learn a language, you must use that language.
People can learn English more easily because of technology; however, because we can enter online classes and learn English. We can download applications to learn English, like Duolingo, which shows many exercises to learn English. Duolingo has helped me to understand more of the language. It is also possible to buy DVDs that contain how to pronounce the words correctly, how to use a word in different ways for each sentence.
When you are learning a language, it is difficult to get the pronunciation right. There may be people who laugh at our way of speaking as we struggle. In those moments, I feel sad, stressed, nervous and embarrassed. My spirit is tested, and I do not want to experience the feeling again.
Surprisingly, I talk about this because it happened to me when I moved to Mexico. When I first arrived in Mexico, I only knew how to speak English, and when I wanted to express myself in Spanish, people laughed or made fun of me because of my accent and the way I spoke. I recognize that it was unfair to treat me that way because I was just learning to speak Spanish. But it also makes me think of all the people that have come to the United States and are struggling to learn English and do not have the same basic understanding of English that I do.
Learning English is still difficult for me, even with my background, but I try to work hard at learning it. I remember that In order to study veterinary medicine in the United States, I need to learn English — I love animals and I would like to help and protect them.
If I learn English well, I could help other people with translation, since I would know Spanish and English. In the United States there are more than 60 million Hispanics. Many in North Carolina there are more than one million Hispanics, and many do not know English or know very little English. There are many bilingual people who take the time to teach English or help translate for people who do not know English. I would be happy to help those who have a hard time communicating, either by teaching them the language or helping them translate.
But to learn to speak English, you need a lot of dedication, patience, and time. Most importantly, you need a lot of enthusiasm to learn more about English — a reason to learn the language. For me, that is a desire to do well with my academics and be able to work in the veterinary field of study. But I always have to keep in mind that a language cannot be learned overnight and that everything takes time. Despite the difficulties of learning a second language, I still feel that nothing is impossible, and that if we really want to achieve our goals, we just have to make an effort to achieve them.
Adriana Reyes Bonilla is an English as a Second Language Student at James Kenan High School.