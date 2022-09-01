Exceptional Children’s awards

Amy Taylor of Pink Hill Elementary, EC Teacher of the Year, center, with, from left, Pink Hill principal Lee Anne Hardy, Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Harvey II, Superintendent Brent Williams, EC Department director Vivian Roach and Associate Superintendent Frances Herring.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

Two educators lauded for their positive attitude and selfless nature are recipients of the top annual awards presented by the Exceptional Children’s Department of Lenoir County Public Schools.

Amy Taylor of Pink Hill Elementary School is the 2022-2023 EC Teacher of the Year and Tanecia Sutton of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School is the EC Teacher Assistant of the Year. The awards were presented Monday before EC staff from the district’s schools and the district itself during the department’s opening day activities.