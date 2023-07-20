North Lenoir High School students Sydney Whichard, left, and Hannabelle Heath will compete at the FFA National Convention after earning first-place wins at the NC FFA State Convention. Sydney won in the Nursery Operations category and Hannabelle, in both the Veterinary Science and Ag Placement categories.
Lenoir County Public Schools
Three LCPS students representing FFA chapters at South Lenoir and North Lenoir high schools have won the right to compete at the national level after first-place finishes at the recent North Carolina FFA Convention in Raleigh.
Taking their talents to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis in November will be Rachel Noble of South Lenoir in Prepared Public Speaking competition, Hannabelle Heath of North Lenoir in both Veterinary Science and Ag Placement and, also from North Lenoir, Sydney Whichard in Nursery Operations.