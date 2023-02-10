The North Carolina Farm Bureau announced this week the names of five Duplin County teachers awarded Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grants.

The teachers selected for the grants are Tanya Novakowski and Timothy Mateer of Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School, Melody Wickline of Beulaville Elementary School, Samantha Vega of East Duplin High School, and Johsua Bell of North Duplin Elementary School.