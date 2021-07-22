ROSE HILL — House of Raeford Farms announced on July 12 five scholarship awardees who have a parent or grandparent working at their operation in Duplin County. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.
Awardees were selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, and a statement of goals and aspirations. The scholarship recipients are
Sidnie Carter, granddaughter of Donna Carter of the Johnson Breeders division attending James Sprunt Community College.
Karla Mendoza Martinez, daughter of Karla Martinez Villafranca of the Rose Hill division attending East Carolina University.
Alexus Chasten, daughter of Kasharka Carr-Hardison of the Rose Hill division attending East Carolina University.
Jasmin Borja, daughter of Teresa Borja of the Johnson Breeders division attending the University of North Carolina- Wilmington.
Elizabeth Reynolds, daughter of Nicole Reynolds of the Rose Hill division attending North Carolina State University.
“As a company we continue to see the value in supporting our youth as they develop into responsible adults,” said Bob Johnson, House of Raeford Farms CEO. “Offering educational assistance to children of our employees is one way we fulfill our mission. This investment in our youth can open a pathway to their future success.”
Over the past eight years the House of Raeford Farms Scholarship fund has helped students pursue their academic and professional goals by awarding a total of $295,000 to 118 students across six states.
The scholarship is a benefit offered to dependents of House of Raeford Farms associates.