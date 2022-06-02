Poultry Primer Day Camp

MOUNT OLIVE — Birds of a feather flock together, or so the saying goes. This summer, high school aged students interested in learning more about the poultry industry as a potential major and/or career option, should flock on over to the University of Mount Olive for an immersive two-day summer camp experience. Scheduled for June 13-14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, attendees will dissect chickens to learn anatomy, candle eggs, hatch chicks, and learn how to raise broilers, turkeys, and layers.

“We are even going to have a session where students learn the cuts of meat by breaking down a store-bought, whole bird, preparing it for the grill, and then cooking it for lunch,” said Heather Glennon, UMO Assistant Professor of Animal Science. “For science-minded students, we are going to cover food safety, microbiology, and grow bacteria.”

To round out the experience, the day-campers will travel to a local feed mill. “We have several industry speakers coming to share their job opportunities as well,” Glennon added.

Any high school aged student interested in participating in this FREE event, should complete the required registration by June 3 https://my.umo.edu/external/pages/agriculture-events.

For more information, contact Dr. Glennon at hglennon@umo.edu.

