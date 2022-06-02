MOUNT OLIVE — Birds of a feather flock together, or so the saying goes. This summer, high school aged students interested in learning more about the poultry industry as a potential major and/or career option, should flock on over to the University of Mount Olive for an immersive two-day summer camp experience. Scheduled for June 13-14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, attendees will dissect chickens to learn anatomy, candle eggs, hatch chicks, and learn how to raise broilers, turkeys, and layers.
“We are even going to have a session where students learn the cuts of meat by breaking down a store-bought, whole bird, preparing it for the grill, and then cooking it for lunch,” said Heather Glennon, UMO Assistant Professor of Animal Science. “For science-minded students, we are going to cover food safety, microbiology, and grow bacteria.”
To round out the experience, the day-campers will travel to a local feed mill. “We have several industry speakers coming to share their job opportunities as well,” Glennon added.
