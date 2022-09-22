Melinda Peeden

Melinda Peeden graduated from James Sprunt Community College in 2015 with a Practical Nursing Diploma. When Peeden began her journey with JSCC, her two boys were eight and two. As a single mother, Peeden valued the grace and understanding her instructors showed her as she achieved her educational goals. She currently works as a Licensed Practical Nurse at UNC Lenoir Hospital.

In the future, Peeden plans on taking as many transfer classes as possible to help her achieve her LPN-BSN degree through Indiana State University online. Peeden’s dream is to continue working as an Emergency Room nurse. “I am glad JSCC will always be there to help me on my journey whenever I need them!”

Student Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College.