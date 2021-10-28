BEULAVILLE — Former Sen. Charlie Albertson, who is also a musician, recently visited Beulaville Elementary School to teach children about kindness.
Albertson teamed up with Beulaville Elementary School Art Department thanks to music teacher DeAnn Sholar, who facilitated the coordination of a special performance and “teach a timeless lesson about kindness and the power of words” to 2nd and 3rd grade students.
“While he may be retired from politics, Albertson is still performing and giving back to Duplin County,” read a post on the school’s website.
Sholar and lifelong Beulaville resident Albertson, met over the summer to plan the special visit.
“(The arts department) partnered with former NC Senator Charlie Albertson in doing a video to raise money for supplies in music and art,” said Sholar.
“The fundraiser is ongoing,” she said. As of Oct. 21, Sholar reported they have raised $195 for supplies.
More than 160 children gathered at the school’s gym, where Albertson began to play his guitar as he introduced a song he wrote several years ago, named Three Little Words.
“I learned a long time ago it doesn’t take a lot to make a difference in someone’s life sometimes,” said Albertson. “Sometimes it can be something as simple as three little words...”
“A lot of work transpired in the Music and Art classrooms preparing for the event and planning a surprise to reciprocate Albertson’s good deeds,” read the school’s post. “After Mr. Albertson sang, the students serenaded him with his own song and then showed him the music video.”
The students not only learned the lyrics to Albertson’s song, but they also created posters for the special performance video. Sholar said the second-grade students drew pictures to match words in his song.
Albertson’s parting message to the children was “I want you to remember one thing. Each one of you is special. There is no one else in the world like you.
“Always be good to people and say those kind words,” he said to the children.