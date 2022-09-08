MOUNT OLIVE — The Annual Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart/Minuteman brought in over $55,000 this year according to Neil Price, Tournament Coordinator. “This brings our collective total to $1,068,710.

“In its 37th year, this tournament continues to be successful because of the hard work and leadership from Tournament Coordinator Neil Price and his team of volunteers,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “We are grateful to every player, sponsor, and individual that has made this event the resounding success that it is. We are also appreciative of the Michael Martin family for whom this scholarship was established as a lasting memorial of Michael’s service and dedication. This tournament is a reminder of the sacrifices that so many law enforcement officers make in the line of duty, and for that we are humbly and forever grateful.”