MOUNT OLIVE — The Annual Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart/Minuteman brought in over $55,000 this year according to Neil Price, Tournament Coordinator. “This brings our collective total to $1,068,710.
“In its 37th year, this tournament continues to be successful because of the hard work and leadership from Tournament Coordinator Neil Price and his team of volunteers,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “We are grateful to every player, sponsor, and individual that has made this event the resounding success that it is. We are also appreciative of the Michael Martin family for whom this scholarship was established as a lasting memorial of Michael’s service and dedication. This tournament is a reminder of the sacrifices that so many law enforcement officers make in the line of duty, and for that we are humbly and forever grateful.”
The Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart/Minuteman supports student scholarships and other UMO athletic fundraising initiatives. The tournament, which had a total of 200 golfers, featured breakfast by Stevens Sausage, a lunch cookout, a silent auction, and giveaways courtesy of many sponsors and supporters.
This year’s winning team was by Rotary of Mount Olive. The players were Josh Lewis, Sprunt Hill, Will Caughron, and Paul Novicki, with a score of 54.
“Our students are the real winners and benefactors of the generosity created by this event,” concluded Dr. Croom.
Minuteman Food Mart is a division of Campbell Oil Company. Campbell Oil is a third generation family owned and operated company since 1946. Minuteman Food Mart was established in 1976 for the purpose of operating convenience stores. Minuteman acquired Friendly Mart Food Stores on June 1, 2022.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.