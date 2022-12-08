Julie Graham

Julie Graham was elected President of the University of Mount Olive Alumni Association Board.

MOUNT OLIVE — Julie Graham of Goldsboro, has been elected President of the University of Mount Olive (UMO) Alumni Association Board. Her official duties will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

Julie graduated from UMO in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management, having attended the Seymour Johnson location. Since that time, she has served the Alumni Board in several capacities including Vice President, and President-Elect. She has participated in numerous committees including homecoming, awards, nominations, and admissions committees.