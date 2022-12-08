...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO
2 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 2 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Julie Graham was elected President of the University of Mount Olive Alumni Association Board.
MOUNT OLIVE — Julie Graham of Goldsboro, has been elected President of the University of Mount Olive (UMO) Alumni Association Board. Her official duties will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.
Julie graduated from UMO in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management, having attended the Seymour Johnson location. Since that time, she has served the Alumni Board in several capacities including Vice President, and President-Elect. She has participated in numerous committees including homecoming, awards, nominations, and admissions committees.
Having worked in HR, Business Management, and Economic Development, Graham understands the importance of building and maintaining relationships” If I had to choose a particular platform as Alumni Board President, it would be working together to build a brighter tomorrow. As a nontraditional alumnus, I know firsthand the importance of making sure that everyone knows they are welcome to participate. We need all alumni to make this a great association”
Graham is the Wayne County Existing Industry Director and Vice President for the North Carolina Economic Development Region. She currently serves as a Board member and secretary for Wayne Opportunities, Inc., Wayne County Public Schools /WORKS board member, Wayne Community College, Small Business Center Advisory Board, North Carolina Economic Development Association, the Wayne County Cattlemen’s Association, and the Military Affairs Committee for SJAFB.
Graham has two children, her son Chad, who lives in Nashville Tennessee, and her Daughter, Ashley, who lives in Dallas Texas with her precious grandson Jackson. Graham and her friend, Don, attend Mount Olive Presbyterian Church where Graham sings in the choir.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu