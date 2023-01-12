Diana Smith

Diana Smith, a school bus driver in Lenoir County shows off her new propane-powered school bus, one of five LCPS has added to its fleet. Coming soon are an electric-powered bus and four highly efficient diesel-powered buses — like the propane buses, all funded by grants.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

More than $1.3 million in state grants won by the LCPS Transportation Department will upgrade the district’s bus fleet by reducing its impact on the environment.

The grants fund the purchase of an electric-powered bus expected to arrive by fall, five propane-powered buses already in service and four highly efficient diesel-powered buses scheduled to join the fleet this summer. Those grants total about $1.36 million.