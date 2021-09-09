KENANSVILLE — Eric Southerland graduated from James Kenan High School in 1992 and immediately began his journey with James Sprunt Community College by enrolling in the Criminal Justice program. Southerland would later progress to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at JSCC.
After completing his training, Southerland began a career with the Duplin County Sherrif’s office. “I was employed with them until 2014. In April of that year, I went to work in Warsaw as the police chief. I held this position until December of 2020,” shares Southerland. Southerland maintained the status of a part-time student until he completed his associate degree at JSCC.
Although Southerland did not make the complete transition to full-time employment with JSCC until this year, Southerland has had a relationship with JSCC his entire adult life. He began work as a part-time instructor in 1997. “Because of the relationship I had with the college and training with Basic Law Enforcement, in 2013 when Mr. Brad Coats became the School Director, there was a need for a Qualified Assistant. My relationship and background qualified me for that role.” Southerland helped with the BLET program from 2013-2016. Southerland later would have an opportunity to serve as a fill-in for the School Director Position. His excellent service led him to be asked if he would consider being a director. Although the timing was not ideal for coordinating with his job at the Police Department, Southerland was willing to serve part-time. Late last year, Southerland felt compelled to make a career transition as he took early retirement from law enforcement and accepted full-time employment here at JSCC.
Vocational Technology Department Head, Ken Jones states, “Mr. Southerland has a good understanding of what law enforcement training needs are, the best way to meet these needs and the tenacity to make sure there is positive change to JSCC’s BLET program.”
“I have always had an interest in law enforcement,” begins Southerland. “When I was in high school, there was a career survey sent out to all students. The Sherrif at the time, George Garner, was looking to start an Explorers Program through the sheriff’s office. After consulting with the Board of Education, Garner was able to connect with students who expressed law enforcement as their top career interest.” Southerland’s exposure to law enforcement through this program led to job opportunities and unmatched experience.
Serving as an instructor and coordinator for JSCC’s BLET program, a typical day for Southerland, holds much responsibility. “I help Mr. Dail Eason with his daytime CDL program. When I complete my responsibilities at West Park, I head to the main JSCC campus, where I use early evenings to help manage the BLET program. I work to ensure that my instructors and students have what they need to conduct class successfully. I administer all testing for these students. There are 36 different achievement blocks throughout the course, and the end of each block requires one of these tests. I manage records, student files required by the state, and make sure that our equipment is certified and up-to-date.”
Dail Eason serves as JSCC’s CDL Instructor/Coordinator. He states, “Eric is a great asset to the CDL program, and his knowledge and input helps me greatly with this program. He has allowed me to teach multiple classes on the BLET side of the house and keeps that ship sailing full steam ahead as well.”
In terms of goals for the future, Southerland hopes to lead the charge in growing the JSCC BLET program. “I want to start running a daytime class in the spring and a nighttime class in the fall. I would like to see JSCC running two academies each year. I hope to outgrow the classroom space we have,” he explains. Recruitment is always on Southerland’s heart.
Editor’s Note: Faculty Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College. If you have questions about any of JSCC’s BLET course offerings, contact Eric Southerland at esoutherland@jamessprunt.edu or (910) 275-6309.