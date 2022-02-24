HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro, on Jan. 28-29 where they demonstrated both their academic and artistic talents alongside some of the most exceptional schools and students across the state of North Carolina.
“Last school year, the State Convention was completely virtual, so it was extra exciting to get to plan for an in-person event this school year,” explains HCA Sr. Beta Club Sponsor, Ruth Ann Parker. “Along with that excitement, there was also some anxiety as the Omicron Covid variant started to peak just as we started to peak in preparation for the convention. Nevertheless, the students’ creativity shined through the quarantines, and they had a great showing at convention,” adds Parker.
This year, 35 HCA Senior Betas returned to the State Convention, 34 in person and 1 virtual. These students represented the school and community exceptionally well, placing in the top 5 in the state of NC in 17 different competitions. Their Quiz Bowl team placed in the top 8. Among their highest areas of competition, they shone especially bright in Club Trading Pin (1st), Chemistry (2nd), Character Performance (2nd), Color Photography (2nd), Group Talent (2nd), Mixed Media Division I (2nd), Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio (2nd), and Show Choir (2nd). In addition to earning a plaque to congratulate them for their success, many HCA Sr. Betas will earn eligibility to compete at an even higher level at the National Senior Beta Convention in Nashville, TN from July1-4, 2022.
The full list of the 2022 HCA Sr. Beta Club winners includes:
Apparel Design (5th Place)
Character Performance (2nd Place)
Chemistry (2nd Place) — Harrison DeVane
Club Trading Pin (1st Place)
Color Photography Division I (2nd Place) — Linsey Peterson
Freshman Problem Solving (4th Place) — Rebekah Bryan, Ella Campbell, Jackson Lee, Linsey Peterson
Group Talent (2nd Place)
Language Arts 9th Grade (5th Place) — Linsey Peterson
Mixed Media Division I (2nd Place) — Rebekah Bryan
Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio (2nd Place) — Jakob Funes & Addison Long
Poetry (4th Place) — Mabel Parker
Premier Performers — Anna Edwards, Jakob Funes, Addison Long, Ty Smoak
Quiz Bowl (Top 8) — Harrison DeVane, Ayden Fussell, James Fussell, Joesen Pope, Matthew Thornton
Show Choir (2nd Place)
Social Studies 12th Grade (4th Place) — Ty Smoak
Social Studies 9th Grade (3rd Place) — Garrison Hill
Two Dimensional Design (3rd Place)
Woodworking Division I (4th Place) — Mabel Parker
State and National conventions are not the only places where the hard work and dedication of HCA Sr. Beta members shine. Beta students actually spend the majority of their club time learning to lead by serving their communities, state, nation, and beyond through endeavors such as Pink Out, Bazaar, Toys for Tots, Backpack Buddies, blood drives, thoughtful treats and care packages for groups such as teachers and healthcare workers, and more. HCA Betas delight in fulfilling the club motto: Let Us Lead by Serving Others, while promoting the Beta Club ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership. “They make me so proud! I truly count it as an honor to be the sponsor of these students who are not only academically gifted and creatively talented, but who also genuinely hold the ideals of serving others at heart,” says Ruth Ann Parker.
The National Beta Club continues to be the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America, and, for more than 80 years, it has helped to shape students into becoming the leaders of tomorrow.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Harrells Christian Academy.