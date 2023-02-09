Harrells Christian Academy’s Jr. Beta Club

Harrells Christian Academy’s Jr. Beta Club brings home top accolades at State Convention. 

 Harrells Christian Academy

HARRELLS– Harrells Christian Academy’s Junior Beta Club returned to the North Carolina Junior Beta Convention this year as a large group to continue a long standing tradition of showcasing HCA students’ numerous gifts and talents in both academic, visual arts, and performing arts competitions. This year’s Junior Beta Convention was held in Greensboro, NC from Jan. 29-31.

The HCA Jr. Betas participating in the State Convention this year placed in the top 5 in the state of NC in 29 different competitions. They received first place in 11 of those areas. In addition, three students were recognized as Premier Performers in the talent portion. HCA also received Convention Growth recognition.