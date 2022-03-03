HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Junior Beta Club returns to the State Convention, this time in a hybrid format, with most academic competitions taking place online prior to the face-to-face convention. Teams, such as Quiz Bowl, Performing Arts Duo, Apparel Design, competed traditionally onsite at the North Carolina Junior Beta Convention in Greensboro, from Jan. 30-Feb. 1.
The HCA Jr. Betas participating in the State Convention this year placed in the top 5 in the state of NC in 19 different competitions. They received first place in 5 of those areas. “I am so proud of our students. They worked hard and were very successful even though we were not able to attend the convention in person and compete in all events,” says HCA Jr. Beta sponsor Lori Boone. In addition to earning a plaque and/or ribbon as a congratulation for their success, some of the Jr. Betas are eligible to compete at the National Beta Convention in Nashville this summer.
The full list of the 2022 HCA Jr. Beta Club winners includes:
Black & White Photography (3rd Place): Brenlee Thornton
Book Battle Elementary (2nd Place): Hayes Griffin, Lilly Kate Rogers, and Anna Williams
Color Photography (2nd Place): Fisher Blanton
Drawing Elementary (4th Place): Sarah-John Jackson
Fiber Arts Junior (1st Place): Windsor Farrior
Language Arts, 5th Grade (5th Place): Fisher Blanton
Language Arts, 7th Grade (1st Place): Kailey Pope
Marketing & Communications Elementary (3rd Place): Brenlee Thornton, Kayleigh Bowen, Ava Matthews, Breelyn Peed
Math, 4th Grade (1st Place): Hayes Clifton
Math, 5th Grade (4th Place): Avery Hall
Mixed-Media Elementary (2nd Place): Nash Register
Painting Elementary (4th Place): Savannah Kate Stevens
Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio Elementary (2nd Place): Brenlee Thornton and Kayleigh Bowen
Quiz Bowl Elementary Oral (2nd Place): Fisher Blanton, Hayes Griffin, Scarlett Rose Robinson, Henry Stevens
Quiz Bowl Elementary Written (5th Place): Fisher Blanton, Hayes Griffin, Scarlett Rose Robinson, Henry Stevens
Science, 4th Grade (1st Place): Sarah-John Jackson
Social Studies, 4th Grade (1st Place): Henry Stevens
Social Studies, 5th Grade (5th Place): Landon Pusey
Woodworking Elementary (4th Place): Hayes Clifton
A valuable stepping stone in preparation for high school Beta, HCA’s Jr. Beta allows students the opportunity to serve their school and local communities, often in collaboration with the Senior Beta Club. Members of HCA’s Jr. Beta Club are learning how to apply the Beta Club motto, Let Us Lead by Serving Others, to all aspects of life. Students focus on academic achievement, character, service and leadership skills.
The National Beta Club continues to be the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America, and, for more than 80 years, it has helped to shape students into becoming the leaders of tomorrow.
“I’m so proud of the Betas who participated in this year’s State Convention competitions-online and in-person- and I hope we can all return to attending in person next year,” adds Beth Griffin, HCA Assistant Head of School. We are super proud of the HCA Junior Beta Club and their accomplishments both at the convention and in their schools and communities!