HARRELLS -- Recently, 16 high school students and 10 middle school students from Harrells Christian Academy competed in the 2023 Regional Science Olympiad Tournament held on the campus of Fayetteville Technical Community College. These intensive competitions require active, hands-on group participation and boast a series of 23 team events in each division, where Division B is middle school and Division C is high school.

From year-to-year, some of the events are rotated through the areas of genetics, earth science, chemistry, anatomy, physics, geology, mechanical engineering and technology to reflect the ever-changing world of science.