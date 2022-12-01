Ricki Lane

A video created by Ricki Lane, a senior at South Lenoir High School, won second place in a statewide competition and netted $2,000 for her school.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

The challenge was to document a challenge, and South Lenoir High School senior Ricki Lane met it in a way that won her a statewide award and $2,000 her school plans to use to upgrade its student counseling annex.

A one-minute video Ricki created as an entry in the High School Video Contest sponsored by the North Carolina School Board Association (NCSBA) won second place in the state. She and her principal, Elizabeth Pierce, picked up the award during a presentation ceremony in Greensboro on Tuesday.