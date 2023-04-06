High school students get a glimpse of college life at UMO AgFest

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE — More than 1,800 high school FFA and 4-H members from across North Carolina recently flocked to the University of Mount Olive (UMO) for the eighth AgFest. The event promoted and celebrated awareness of agriculture and other academic opportunities at UMO. Students came from as far east as Pamlico County, as far west as Iredell County, as far north as Alamance County, as far south as Marlboro and Chesterfield, SC, and all areas in between. The attendees represented 81 different schools.

Buses began rolling onto the Mount Olive campus around 11 AM. After a quick photo of each school in attendance, students had the opportunity to visit nearly 100 different educational booths representing all sectors of agriculture and an array of other educational fields and careers.

