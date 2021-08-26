MAGNOLIA — A vision sometimes takes time. It started out a couple of years ago, birthed from a challenge issued by Duplin County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan when he told his staff and county principals about adding agriculture into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) program. He wanted to have our schools and students to understand its importance and relevance on a local, state and national level. Challenge accepted.
What began with a principal, assistant principal and a local House of Raeford Farms’ representative kicking around some ideas about re-introducing farming and agriculture to our kids in Duplin County, is now on the cusp of becoming reality.
GENERATION NEXT, as it will be known at Wallace Elementary, is a joint project and vision of two of our local schools, Wallace Elementary and Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary. Not only will the schools’ administration lead the way, but several key teachers and STEAMA (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math, and Agriculture) committee members as well. In addition, there are committed resources and input from House of Raeford and its non-profit arm FLOCK.
Wallace Elementary is in full swing on trying to get their outdoor classroom setting linked to this project up and running. Rose Hill-Magnolia actually kicked off some segments of this initiative before school dismissed for the summer. Things like raised gardens, cultivating fruits and vegetables, bee-keeping and chicken coops are but some of the things utilized as tools to educate our area youth that farming is “not a dirty word.” One may get dirty doing it, and that is a good thing nowadays, but we also want to get young people to understand that we build everything in this world around one premise – seed, time. and harvest. Not just farming, but all aspects of life.
“Our industry, agriculture and farming alike has had gut punches thrown at them the last few years,” states Tom Teachey, House of Raeford’s Director of Community Outreach for Duplin County and project coordinator for GENERATION NEXT. “We hope to re-introduce and re-educate our kids here in this county that farming is a good way of life, a good living can be made in the industry, and there are opportunities to have a successful career right here without having to leave.” Teachey goes on to say, “If we can let our kids know that it’s alright to get off your cell phones for a while, we can teach them the inherent value of being great stewards over what God has given us. That includes how we manage time, and the relationships we develop along the way. Kids need a responsibility. They need accountability. They need to know somebody cares. Through this joint effort, we hope to accomplish all three.”
A in-depth story will soon follow to introduce GENERATION NEXT and the potential impact it will have on students and teachers, and potentially our county when it comes to agriculture, the lifeblood of this great state.
“This vision and partnership will hopefully last decades,” said Teachey. “That would be a game-changer.”
Editor’s Note — This story was contributed by House of Raeford Farms.