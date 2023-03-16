...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
WALLACE — In honor of Agricultural Awareness Day, a team of House of Raeford staff members visited Wallace Elementary School to speak about the company’s history in Duplin County, their facilities, and career opportunities to consider when they graduate from high school.
“We introduced them to the breeding operation, hatchery, feed mill, laboratory, processing plants, and more,” wrote a House of Raeford Farms spokesperson. “They learned about our commitment to sustainability including the health and safety of our employees, the welfare of our animals, the safety of our food products, protection of our natural resources, and giving back to the communities where we have operations.”
Founded in rural North Carolina, House of Raeford Farms works diligently to provide career and educational opportunities in the community, and support the Duplin County Board of Education initiative of providing personalized career pathways and connecting curriculum and communities through the schools’ Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math, and Agriculture (STEAMA) program.
Dr. Katie Shamoun, associate corporate veterinarian, met with teachers instructing students firsthand about the lifecycle of a broiler chicken from egg to plate. According to the House of Raeford, Shamoun focused on incubation, which was very timely as some of the classrooms had eggs, in small incubators, approaching hatching time.
Students learned about the importance of food production and about the job of a veterinarian working with chickens. Dr. Shamoun and Dave Witter, Corporate Communications and Sustainability manager, gave similar presentations at Kenansville Elementary.
“These are the first steps we are taking in Duplin County to educate students in the concept that everything you are and everything you grow is born out of seed, time, and harvest,” said Tom Teachey, House of Raeford’s Outreach director, who leads the agricultural education partnership with Wallace Elementary known as Generation Next and a cooperative program with Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary. “Through these alliances we hope to cultivate our next generation of farmers, agricultural employees, and stewards of the land.”