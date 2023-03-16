Agriculture Awareness Day
WALLACE — In honor of Agricultural Awareness Day, a team of House of Raeford staff members visited Wallace Elementary School to speak about the company’s history in Duplin County, their facilities, and career opportunities to consider when they graduate from high school.

“We introduced them to the breeding operation, hatchery, feed mill, laboratory, processing plants, and more,” wrote a House of Raeford Farms spokesperson. “They learned about our commitment to sustainability including the health and safety of our employees, the welfare of our animals, the safety of our food products, protection of our natural resources, and giving back to the communities where we have operations.”