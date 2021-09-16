KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education approved FY 2021-2022 recruitment and retention incentives for Duplin County Schools bus drivers and substitute teachers, during its regular meeting on Sept. 7.
“Many thanks to our ever-supportive board members for approving this recommendation,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan.
All permanent full-time bus drivers hired between Sept. 8 and Feb. 28, 2022, will receive a recruitment incentive of $1,000. Part-time permanent bus drivers will receive $500, according to the school announcement.
The incentive will be paid in October. New hires will receive the incentive in their first paycheck. In addition, a retention incentive will be paid in June 2022 contingent on a satisfactory performance evaluation and at least 80% overall attendance.
Full-time drivers will receive $100 for each month worked up to $1,000 and part-time drivers will receive $50 for each month worked up to $500. Substitute bus drivers are not eligible for this incentive.
According to school officials, substitute teachers will receive an extra $20 per day for each full or half-day assignment. Substitute teachers are eligible for the incentive pay when they are filling in for a teacher vacancy in a classroom teaching role.
“Bus drivers are the first and last ones to see our students each and every day. They bring the students to us to teach. Substitute teachers carry on teaching and learning when a teacher is absent.
“Both of these roles are vital to our success and every bus driver and substitute is a valued member of our family,” said Obasohan. “We are hopeful that these incentives approved by the board help our school system attract and retain qualified and dedicated bus drivers and substitutes.”