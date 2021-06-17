Candice Faison explains why she sometimes isn’t so well-liked in the Duplin County area. The Clinton High School graduate explains, “I am a Dark horse. Duplin County is our rivalry area, so my students (especially football players) always make fun of me.”
Upon graduation, Faison continued her educational journey into what she refers to as “Bronco territory” at Fayetteville State University. While at FSU, Faison obtained a bachelor’s in health education and later when on to earn a Master’s in Science and Administration from Central Michigan University.
It was during her time at FSU that Faison developed her passion for serving students. “I was a chancellor scholar at FSU, which meant I had to complete a certain amount of community service hours for our scholarship.” Faison served as a tutor for student support services. These services were part of a college program that provides academic assistance to students. This service also offers cultural tours and trips and a stipend to their participants. “This was my first introduction to TRIO.”
TRIO, which represents federally funded programs such as Upward Bound, Educational Talent Search, and Student Support Service, exists because of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The program exists to provide access to limitless educational opportunities to interested students. The services offer various college-prep assistance to students ranging from career advisement to SAT and ACT registration, financial aid, scholarship searches, and even campus tours and visits. Students who qualify must complete an application process. The program funding supports 2/3 of students who can show they are low-income and potentially first-generation college attendees. The remaining 1/3 of the budget is allotted to students who present their needs to Ms. Faison, who can sign them up to receive the assistance they desire to achieve their educational goals.
Upon graduation from FSU, Faison connected with someone who worked for the Educational Opportunity Centers on campus. After applying for the position, Faison began working in this capacity at FSU for the next six years. While in this position, the Educational Talent Search program coordinator at FSU was impressed with Faison’s excellence and approached her with yet another opportunity for advancement. Faison successfully managed this program for the next three years. With a desire to be closer to home, Faison applied for the Talent Search Outreach Advisor for JSSC. For the past nine years, Faison has progressed in this department to the level of Program Director for the Educational Talent Search Program.
Faison’s team of dedicated workers serves eight schools in Duplin County. These schools are Beulaville Elementary, Kenansville Elementary, Rose-Hill Magnolia Elementary, Wallace Elementary, Warsaw Elementary, East Duplin, James Kenan, and Wallace Rose-Hill High Schools.
The atmosphere of the Educational Talent Search Program is different from any other building on JSCC’s campus. The staff is a tiny community within the JSCC family that is an enjoyable place to be! Staff members pride themselves on knowing their students’ names and knowing the things that are going on in their lives. “You have to meet your demographic where they are. We want to establish a special connection with the kids from the moment we first meet them. You have to maintain a connection with them to spark their interest to sit down to have a conversation with you about their future.”
Faison expresses that establishing that initial connection provides TRIO with the opportunity to have conversations with students about their educational and career goals. TRIO seeks to identify student needs and meet them with excellence. “The principals in our school system have been so good about giving us blocks of time to provide recruitment workshops on campus.”
“When I achieved my degree in administration, I knew for certain that I was going to stay in this field. I love my students here! I have been here since May of 2012, and there are still students that I stay in touch with.” Faison has attended weddings, family cookouts, and graduation ceremonies for the students she has assisted over the years.
Faison reflects on a student that she helped from East Duplin. This particular student needed help with completing the required senior project. “We would stay in this office until seven o’clock working on that thing.” The student’s project, centered around construction, was a success but left him feeling burnt out with school. Faison encouraged the student to search out construction programs at local community colleges to develop his interest. Upon continued educational success, Faison convinced him to attend East Carolina University through a campus tour. This former panther, Edwin Dixon, graduated from East Carolina University this May.
Faison explains that she coaches many students to start with community college experience first. “Not every student is ready for a four-year university. Your tax dollars pay for the community college experience. I want students to come at least and see all they could be offered here.” Faison explains that the family atmosphere at JSCC makes it such an easy transition for many students. “This campus is open and inviting. It is no big deal here for me to walk right into a classroom and introduce a student to the instructor of their program of interest.”
Faison expresses that her goals for the future of her program are to continue to rebuild the progress the TRIO program obtained before the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Faison would like to build student’s interest in standardized test preparation, such as the ACT and SAT. Faison explains the pandemic changed the way students view standardized testing. “These tests are going to come back, and it’s very important for students to be prepared.”
Faison would like to encourage community members to participate in all the fun activities the TRIO program has planned for this summer. Activities include High School and Middle School Summer Academy (Virtual), STEM Camp (on campus), Science Camp (on-campus), and a Nutrition Camp (located at JSCC Westpark campus).