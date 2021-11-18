KENANSVILLE — Beverly Jones earned an Associate of Arts in Business Administration from James Sprunt Community College and began her career working in the finance field.
Luck has it that the former James Kenan High School graduate landed a finance job right where it all started -- at JSCC and she has been a beloved member of our family since then.
Jones began with JSCC as an accounting assistant and was recently promoted to senior accounting assistant A/P & A/R.
“I really love my department. I sincerely love the people I work with every day. Each of them is very easy to get along with and accomplish work alongside,” said Jones.
This is a regularly occurring statement among faculty and staff. JSCC’s family atmosphere not only draws people in but keeps them around for many years.
“I really appreciate how JSCC gives employees an opportunity to grow and advance. As we serve this campus daily, we all get an opportunity to be life-long learners,” Jones said.
“Our positions have granted us the opportunity to work closely and genuinely get to know each other,” said co-worker and friend Amanda Farina, Director of purchasing, equipment and construction at JSCC.
“Beverly has so much spirit and heart for what she does, and I appreciate her greatly for it. She has become less like a colleague and more like a friend,” said Farina.
Jones is such an asset to the JSCC family and we are thankful she chose to build her future here.
“What I like most about James Sprunt is that it is very flexible,” Jones said. “They will work with you when you need to adjust your schedule. I have kids and they are into all types of activities, and I can adjust my schedule to attend their events. My department is awesome. We all work well together as a team and can depend on one another.”