KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College announced their Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.
President’s List
To qualify for the President’s List, the following students earned a grade point average of 4.0 with a minimum of 12 credit hours earned in any one semester.
Albertson, NC
- Rachel Compean
- Hannah Wallace
Beulaville, NC
- Marlene Almonte Gonzalez
- Zakia Bryant
- Nadia Yanez Evans
- Thomas Walker Kelley
- Ivy F King
Calypso, NC
- Genesis Santos
Chinquapin, NC
- Barbara Jean Draper
- Brooke Hatcher
- Sydney Marie Lanier
- Brittany Octavia Pickett
Faison, NC
- Ivonne Paulina Juarez-Jaramillo
Harrells, NC
- Rayven Marie Bryant
Jacksonville, NC
- Evelyn Veronica Gosnell
Kenansville, NC
- Elijah Christopher Bostic
- Joshua Cole Wiggins
- Magnolia, NC
- Diego Gomez Alviar
Mount Olive, NC
- Michelle R Hobbs
- Rose Hill, NC
- Melissa Carr
- Jasmine Kierra Oliver
- Fernando David Orellana
- Cameron B Waters
- June Yvette Wells
- Seven Springs, NC
- Brian Alejandro Silva
Wallace, NC
- Juliana I Guthrie
- Sharon Medina Gomez
- Anthony G Ortiz Perez
- Wilmer Alberto Reyes-Rosales
- Paige Elizabeth Sheffield
Warsaw, NC
- Edith Alejo
- Landon Kile Bostic
- Nyirah Imani Dudley
- Jesus Israel Lara
- Gabby Morales-Garcia
- Tawni Lynn Oberschelp-Youssef
- Daisy Melissa Rosales
- Donesheia Nicole Tate
- Angel Velazquez-Galvez
Pink Hill, NC
- Victoria Shanae Hill
Dean’s List for Spring 2022
To qualify for the Dean’s List the following students had to earn a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in any one semester.
Beulaville, NC
- Selena Faith Cole
- McKenzie Cron
- Naomi Guardiola- Alvarado
- Hannah Katherine Hall
- Joseph Patrick Hall
- Brittney Laurin Jones
- Michell Lea Kisler
- Cindy Fabiola Martinez
- Robert Holt Mercer
- Erin Katelyn Price
- Santana Edwina Wilson
- Jordyn Adriannah Whaley
Calypso, NC
- Aaron Wayne Wheeler
Chinquapin, NC
- Gavin Michael Brinkley
- Addison Noelle Stewart
Faison, NC
- Gladys Patishtan-Perez
Kenansville, NC
- Gage Fields Bledsoe
- Myron Quijano
- Marissa Hope Phipps
- Marjorie Blizzard Sandlin
- Katherine Nicole Sherman
Magnolia, NC
- Constance Kiana Dudley
- Tyshawn Adrice Faison
- Alicia Santibanez
- Edgar Santibanez
Pink Hill, NC
- Seth Brayden Howard
- Hannah McCraye Whaley
Rose Hill, NC
- Joseph Bradley Heath
- Jonathon David Rau
Seven Springs, NC
- Antonio James Rouse
Teachey, NC
- Rhonda Faye McKinnon
Wallace, NC
- Emily Deanne Bunch
- Elvin Roberto Cruz
- Christopher Parrish McAllister
- Ivett Cortez Velasquez
Warsaw, NC
- Ashly Favela Gonzalez
- Delilah Morgan Rose
- Erica Diane Saldana
- Jones County
Trenton, NC
- Raegan Scott Rouse
Kinston, NC
- Saroya Mitchell
Pink Hill, NC
Felicity Cheyenne Garry