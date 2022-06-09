KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College announced their Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

To qualify for the President’s List, the following students earned a grade point average of 4.0 with a minimum of 12 credit hours earned in any one semester.

Albertson, NC

  • Rachel Compean
  • Hannah Wallace

Beulaville, NC

  • Marlene Almonte Gonzalez
  • Zakia Bryant
  • Nadia Yanez Evans
  • Thomas Walker Kelley
  • Ivy F King

Calypso, NC

  • Genesis Santos

Chinquapin, NC

  • Barbara Jean Draper
  • Brooke Hatcher
  • Sydney Marie Lanier
  • Brittany Octavia Pickett

Faison, NC

  • Ivonne Paulina Juarez-Jaramillo

Harrells, NC

  • Rayven Marie Bryant

Jacksonville, NC

  • Evelyn Veronica Gosnell

Kenansville, NC

  • Elijah Christopher Bostic
  • Joshua Cole Wiggins
  • Magnolia, NC
  • Diego Gomez Alviar

Mount Olive, NC

  • Michelle R Hobbs
  • Rose Hill, NC
  • Melissa Carr
  • Jasmine Kierra Oliver
  • Fernando David Orellana
  • Cameron B Waters
  • June Yvette Wells
  • Seven Springs, NC
  • Brian Alejandro Silva

Wallace, NC

  • Juliana I Guthrie
  • Sharon Medina Gomez
  • Anthony G Ortiz Perez
  • Wilmer Alberto Reyes-Rosales
  • Paige Elizabeth Sheffield

Warsaw, NC

  • Edith Alejo
  • Landon Kile Bostic
  • Nyirah Imani Dudley
  • Jesus Israel Lara
  • Gabby Morales-Garcia
  • Tawni Lynn Oberschelp-Youssef
  • Daisy Melissa Rosales
  • Donesheia Nicole Tate
  • Angel Velazquez-Galvez

Pink Hill, NC

  • Victoria Shanae Hill

Dean’s List for Spring 2022

To qualify for the Dean’s List the following students had to earn a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in any one semester.

Beulaville, NC

  • Selena Faith Cole
  • McKenzie Cron
  • Naomi Guardiola- Alvarado
  • Hannah Katherine Hall
  • Joseph Patrick Hall
  • Brittney Laurin Jones
  • Michell Lea Kisler
  • Cindy Fabiola Martinez
  • Robert Holt Mercer
  • Erin Katelyn Price
  • Santana Edwina Wilson
  • Jordyn Adriannah Whaley

Calypso, NC

  • Aaron Wayne Wheeler

Chinquapin, NC

  • Gavin Michael Brinkley
  • Addison Noelle Stewart

Faison, NC

  • Gladys Patishtan-Perez

Kenansville, NC

  • Gage Fields Bledsoe
  • Myron Quijano
  • Marissa Hope Phipps
  • Marjorie Blizzard Sandlin
  • Katherine Nicole Sherman

Magnolia, NC

  • Constance Kiana Dudley
  • Tyshawn Adrice Faison
  • Alicia Santibanez
  • Edgar Santibanez

Pink Hill, NC

  • Seth Brayden Howard
  • Hannah McCraye Whaley

Rose Hill, NC

  • Joseph Bradley Heath
  • Jonathon David Rau

Seven Springs, NC

  • Antonio James Rouse

Teachey, NC

  • Rhonda Faye McKinnon

Wallace, NC

  • Emily Deanne Bunch
  • Elvin Roberto Cruz
  • Christopher Parrish McAllister
  • Ivett Cortez Velasquez

Warsaw, NC

  • Ashly Favela Gonzalez
  • Delilah Morgan Rose
  • Erica Diane Saldana
  • Jones County

Trenton, NC

  • Raegan Scott Rouse

Kinston, NC

  • Saroya Mitchell

Pink Hill, NC

Felicity Cheyenne Garry