KENANSVILLE – James Sprunt Community College released the official 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.
Students who have earned a grade point average of 4.0 and earned a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester, qualify for the president’s list. Students who have earned a grade point average of 3.50 – 3.99 and earned a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester with no grades below a B are named to the dean’s list.
President’s list for Spring 2021
Duplin County
Albertson
Rachel Compean, Jordan Bailey Faircloth, Emily Ramirez, Wesley Tyson Sanderson, Gillim Joy Storm.
Beulaville
David Joseph Barry, Diana Brooke Grady, Joseph Patrick Hall, Tyrone Christopher Newkirk, Lauren Michelle Norris, Lindi Batts Price, Jordyn Adriannah Whaley, Prince A Williams.
Chinquapin
Logan MacKenzie Hatcher, Miriam G Padrick, Addison Noelle Stewart, Yarely Venegas.
Faison
Daniel S Thompson.
Kenansville
Gage Fields Bledsoe, Darius Nathaniel Hand, John W Parnell, Miguel Angel Ramirez.
Magnolia
Ashley Lopez Arellano, Yanira Yasmin Gomez Galvan, Diana Gomez Robles, Madison Kate Preston.
Mount Olive
Hannah G Price, Joynae Williams Velasquez, Susan Brooks Brock,
Pink Hill
Rachel Grace Howard.
Rose Hill
Sasha Boney-Mathis, Patrick Rusty Brewer, Saida L Duran, Lakisha Furlow Miller, Langston Ray Pollock, Juan Pablo Rosales, Abigail Isabella Valencia.
Teachey
Iris Gonzales Yanez.
Wallace
Dylan Tate Avant, Emily Deanne Bunch, Melany Alejandra Cruz Benitez, Juanito Jorge Hernandez, Mollie Hannah Johnson, Mayernit S Munguia Osorio.
Warsaw
Jennifer Isela Ajanel, Marianna Jewel Brown, Salma Mendoza, Gabby Morales-Garcia, Cameron M Phillips, Elizabeth Dawn Rackley, Bailie Ann Warren.
Pink Hill
John Raymond Smith.
Onslow County
Beulaville
Jessica Scott
Jacksonville.
Patrick E. Quigley, Sarah Abigail Simmons.
Pender County
Watha
Eric Michael Murphy
Willard
Ashley Williams Scarbrough
Wayne County
Mount Olive
Eliel Aldair Aguirre, Bailey Charlette Brock.
Dean’s list for Fall 2021
Duplin County
Albertson
Molly Smith
Beulaville
Emily Ann Boseman, Selena Faith Cole, Mary Camille Fannin, Kristen Amber Foy, Anna Caroline Jenkins, Landen Scott Kennedy, Cindy Fabiola Martinez, McKenzie Edmund Shortis.
Chinquapin
Jesse Guzman
Harrells
Rayven Marie Bryant
Kenansville
Angela Yvonne Dobson
Magnolia
Constance Kiana Dudley, Alondra Lopez Castillo, Leslie Janet Sanchez, Lea Simmons.
Pink Hill
Trista Dawn Heath, Declan Stewart Madsen.
Richlands
Uriel Jacuinde Yepez
Rose Hill
Vivian Danira Gomez Mendieta, Cameron B Waters, Jessica Lynn Wynn
Teachey
Tiffany Rachella Moore
Wallace
Emily Best Brown, Javis Tarion Robinson, Julia Gray Smith, Emily Kay Vernon,
Warsaw
Dwayne Truman Evans, Madison Rylee Humphrey, Markell Leak, Ingrid Yamileht Velasquez.
Jones County
Maysville
Gracie White
Lenoir County
Kinston
Tekela Lyeisha Cobb
Pink Hill
McKenzi Rose Hopkins
Dylan Lee Moore
Onslow County
Jacksonville
Jackson Lesan
Richlands
Jessica Annmarie Wilde
Pender County
Maple Hill
Jaleah Quasheda Lee
Willard
Shanna Nichole Henry, Robert Alan Moore.
Sampson County
Clinton
Brandy Danielle Carroll
Wayne County
Goldsboro
Bertha Zamorano
Mount Olive
Kimberly Carina Ramirez
Jesmin Ramos