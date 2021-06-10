KENANSVILLE – James Sprunt Community College released the official 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.

Students who have earned a grade point average of 4.0 and earned a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester, qualify for the president’s list. Students who have earned a grade point average of 3.50 – 3.99 and earned a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester with no grades below a B are named to the dean’s list.

President’s list for Spring 2021

Duplin County

Albertson

Rachel Compean, Jordan Bailey Faircloth, Emily Ramirez, Wesley Tyson Sanderson, Gillim Joy Storm.

Beulaville

David Joseph Barry, Diana Brooke Grady, Joseph Patrick Hall, Tyrone Christopher Newkirk, Lauren Michelle Norris, Lindi Batts Price, Jordyn Adriannah Whaley, Prince A Williams.

Chinquapin

Logan MacKenzie Hatcher, Miriam G Padrick, Addison Noelle Stewart, Yarely Venegas.

Faison

Daniel S Thompson.

Kenansville

Gage Fields Bledsoe, Darius Nathaniel Hand, John W Parnell, Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Magnolia

Ashley Lopez Arellano, Yanira Yasmin Gomez Galvan, Diana Gomez Robles, Madison Kate Preston.

Mount Olive

Hannah G Price, Joynae Williams Velasquez, Susan Brooks Brock,

Pink Hill

Rachel Grace Howard.

Rose Hill

Sasha Boney-Mathis, Patrick Rusty Brewer, Saida L Duran, Lakisha Furlow Miller, Langston Ray Pollock, Juan Pablo Rosales, Abigail Isabella Valencia.

Teachey

Iris Gonzales Yanez.

Wallace

Dylan Tate Avant, Emily Deanne Bunch, Melany Alejandra Cruz Benitez, Juanito Jorge Hernandez, Mollie Hannah Johnson, Mayernit S Munguia Osorio.

Warsaw

Jennifer Isela Ajanel, Marianna Jewel Brown, Salma Mendoza, Gabby Morales-Garcia, Cameron M Phillips, Elizabeth Dawn Rackley, Bailie Ann Warren.

Pink Hill

John Raymond Smith.

Onslow County

Beulaville

Jessica Scott

Jacksonville.

Patrick E. Quigley, Sarah Abigail Simmons.

Pender County

Watha

Eric Michael Murphy

Willard

Ashley Williams Scarbrough

Wayne County

Mount Olive

Eliel Aldair Aguirre, Bailey Charlette Brock.

Dean’s list for Fall 2021

Duplin County

Albertson

Molly Smith

Beulaville

Emily Ann Boseman, Selena Faith Cole, Mary Camille Fannin, Kristen Amber Foy, Anna Caroline Jenkins, Landen Scott Kennedy, Cindy Fabiola Martinez, McKenzie Edmund Shortis.

Chinquapin

Jesse Guzman

Harrells

Rayven Marie Bryant

Kenansville

Angela Yvonne Dobson

Magnolia

Constance Kiana Dudley, Alondra Lopez Castillo, Leslie Janet Sanchez, Lea Simmons.

Pink Hill

Trista Dawn Heath, Declan Stewart Madsen.

Richlands

Uriel Jacuinde Yepez

Rose Hill

Vivian Danira Gomez Mendieta, Cameron B Waters, Jessica Lynn Wynn

Teachey

Tiffany Rachella Moore

Wallace

Emily Best Brown, Javis Tarion Robinson, Julia Gray Smith, Emily Kay Vernon,

Warsaw

Dwayne Truman Evans, Madison Rylee Humphrey, Markell Leak, Ingrid Yamileht Velasquez.

Jones County

Maysville

Gracie White

Lenoir County

Kinston

Tekela Lyeisha Cobb

Pink Hill

McKenzi Rose Hopkins

Dylan Lee Moore

Onslow County

Jacksonville

Jackson Lesan

Richlands

Jessica Annmarie Wilde

Pender County

Maple Hill

Jaleah Quasheda Lee

Willard

Shanna Nichole Henry, Robert Alan Moore.

Sampson County

Clinton

Brandy Danielle Carroll

Wayne County

Goldsboro

Bertha Zamorano

Mount Olive

Kimberly Carina Ramirez

Jesmin Ramos

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com