Join Our Family. Build Your Future. James Sprunt Community College developed this tag line as a part of a campaign to modernize our brand. Although the slogan may be new, the message has always been consistent. Every faculty and staff member on our campus is highly motivated to execute excellent customer service and see our students employed. Consistent values have always been, and always will be, the personal attention we give our students and their goals for the future.
For this reason, we are incredibly excited about the many accomplishments of this year’s graduating class. For the 2021-22 academic year, 404 students earned a recognized degree, diploma, and/or certificate. Additional statistics include the tremendous growth of our Career and College Promise program, which allowed participating high school students to earn a certificate at this year’s ceremony. Our Duplin Early College High School students (43 in total) were honored with a separate ceremony at the Duplin Events Center on Friday, May 27th.
JSCC’s Graduation Commencement was held at the Duplin Events Center on May 11th. Prior to the event, graduating students were invited to celebrate with a rehearsal dinner. Students were given an opportunity to take home JSCC themed prizes, share with the marketing and recruiting staff their plans for the future, and take pictures. The ceremony itself was equally special as students listened to powerful messages from SGA President Landen Kennedy, as well as the former JSCC President Dr. Donald Reichard.
We are also extremely proud of the financial assistance we provide for our students through a free tuition campaign for the summer that provides scholarships and emergency book loans. The JSCC Foundation awarded 105 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. Foundation leadership work hard to raise funds that are utilized for our students. The JSCC Foundation hosts regular events for the community. Recent events have included Casino Night and the annual JSCC 5K run. Casino Night had over 150 participants and 15 sponsors. The 5K, which was superhero themed, had over 200 participants with 18 sponsors. All proceeds from the 5k go towards the James Sprunt Presidential Scholarship. The Foundation is looking forward to hosting the annual Golf Tournament at Duplin County Country Club on September 8th.
In terms of upcoming events, we have a New Student Orientation scheduled for June 28th from 8:30 a.m. to noon, specifically for the recipients of the Presidential Scholarship. An additional New Student Orientation will be held on July 14th, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For students who are interested in visiting our campus to enroll or to gain more information about our campus prior to starting college with us in the fall, JSCC will be holding Commitment Day on June 15th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. To register for any of these events, please contact Dr. Shakeena White at swhite@jamessprunt.edu.
JSCC will also be launching an updated website as well as a brand-new commercial to kick off advertisement for our Fall 2022 semester. Our campus is also excited to soon be offering new programs such as Industrial Maintenance Mechanic and Electrical Lineworker. The area of Workforce Development is anticipating tremendous growth in the coming year. New classes are projected to include EKG Technician, Natural Hair, Hazmat Endorsement, Medication Aide for Assisted Living, and Health Unit Coordinator.
With an increase of over 100 registrations for summer 2022, it is clear that JSCC is providing a top-notch experience for our students. We are honored to be the launching pad of success for the students who choose to invest in us. For more information on late-start summer enrollment or early registration for fall, please contact Meagan Turner at mturner@jamessprunt.edu or (910) 275-6124 today. We also encourage you to visit our social media platforms and website at www.jamessprunt.edu.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022! I continue to be in awe of the accomplishments of our graduates, students, faculty, staff, and community throughout the unique challenges of this past year. There is not a better time to be a Spartan.
Join Our Family. Build Your Future.