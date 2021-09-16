KENANSVILLE — Amber Dail is James Sprunt Community College’s advertising and graphic design instructor and advisor. Dail, who has obtained years of experience in graphic design and communications, considers her position as the only full-time instructor for her program a tremendous honor.
“I always knew in the back of my mind I wanted to teach in the community college system. In 2008, as an adjunct instructor, I was so excited to become part of the James Sprunt Family.”
One conversation with Dail about her program revealed that her passion for her students, the Duplin County community, and James Sprunt is unmatched.
“I love working in the community. I love working with people I know! Students that I am familiar with are people that I connect with within the community. I get to help them gain and learn how to apply this set of skills that I am so passionate about.” Dail smiles as she states, “Not only do I get to do this job, I get to pass the skills along!”
The field of Graphic Design provides a wide array of career options. There is also a pressing need for people with the ability to produce design work.
“A lot of local and national companies hire designers to take care of their in-house needs.”
Examples can range from employment with fast food entities and big-name pharmaceutical companies or as specific as local farmers and businesses in the area. Dail explains that in addition to the job opportunities in the field, there is much flexibility within this industry. “Often, you can control how, where, and how much you want to work.”
Taking time to invest in advertising and graphic design doesn’t just translate to careers in communications. Many employers would consider the ability to design a resume booster.
“Many employers are looking to hire employees that have that extra skill to enhance their workplace. The classes here at JSCC provide students with those skills.”
Dail explains that even high school students participating in JSCC’s Career and College Promise Program have benefited from taking her classes.
“Even though they may not have plans to be a graphic designer in the future, whatever their career choice is, they benefit from having this as a skill in their future workplace.”
JSCC currently offers students the option to participate in a diploma program. This program is 45-47 credit hours and offers students an excellent overview of all the classes they will need to become a graphic designer.
“There are so many areas of graphic design a person can work in. Some students will find themselves wanting to focus on different disciplines.”
Dail explains that careers in this industry cover a wide range of disciplines such as advertising, branding focus, corporate identity, package design, environmental design, information design, illustration, interaction design, and motion design. Each of these skills can be cultivated through Dail’s course of study.
Dail’s class extends through four semesters. Objectives learned in each semester are built upon each other. Each semester’s cluster of instruction teaches the basic skills of Graphic Design I-IV and builds upon those concepts throughout the semester. Students will complete the diploma program with knowledge of typography, oral and written communication, image manipulation and so much more. JSCC is also very fortunate to have such amazing facilities. Dail has a state-of-the-art mac lab with the latest versions of Adobe software.
“You can be very successful in this field,” encourages Dail. The success of our students is certainly a company passion at JSCC. We are excited about all our Advertising and Graphic Design program has to offer students in the community.
Editor’s Note: Faculty Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College. If you have questions about this program, reach out to Amber Dial at 910-275-6303 for more information.