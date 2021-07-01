KENANSVILLE — Lukas Brown, a graduate of East Duplin High School, is the 2021 recipient of the Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship. Brown will attend East Carolina University in the fall.
“He has had a longtime dream of having a career in the medical field and I believe he will excel at the Brody School of Medicine,” said Carla Bradshaw, JLSMS Committee Chair. “After the year of COVID-19 and not being able to have the Senior Awards last year, I was very happy to be able to award the scholarship to Lukas in person. We did not get an ‘offstage’ photo at the awards ceremony, but I was able to meet up with Lukas and his mother Phyllis to get a photo with him.”
Bradshaw said she was very impressed by Brown’s perseverance and drive, despite some health challenges growing up. She commends him for wanting to give back.
“The care he received during those times gave him the dream for a career in the medical field,” said Bradshaw. “He wants to give back, help people and give them hope — like he was given during his times of struggle.”
According to Bradshaw. Brown excelled academically. He played sports and was active in school clubs as well as volunteering in the community.
Brown lost his father last year due to cancer, but he continued to push forward.
“He is a very respectful young man and I am impressed by Lukas and his achievements,” said Bradshaw. “He has overcome so much as a young man. I believe he will go far and be very successful.”
The Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019 in honor of Joyce Lynn Sloan, a 1989 graduate of East Duplin High School. Sloan attended James Sprunt Community College for two years and then transferred to UNC-Wilmington, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Upon graduation, Joyce put her degree to use and began a career with the Department of Social Services in Duplin County. She was a loyal, dedicated, and much-loved employee for nearly 22 years.
In May 2017, Sloan was diagnosed with a brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain, and there is no known cure.
Sloan began a journey battling this cancer with bravery and courage, and still, she continued to care for others. Sloan died on July 23, 2017. She was a blessing to those who knew her. This scholarship was created in her memory.