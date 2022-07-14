Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship names 2022 recipient

KENANSVILLE - Elizabeth Blizzard, a graduate of East Duplin High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship. Blizzard will attend North Carolina State University in the fall.
“Elizabeth excelled academically and was very involved with several clubs and sports during her 4 years of high school. She also had over 100 hours of volunteering in her community during her senior year,” said Carla Bradshaw, Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship Committee Chair.
“Elizabeth’s main goal from high school is to help people. She is empathetic and wants to make a difference in the world. Elizabeth has seen how people can struggle with anxiety and wants to be able to help and make a difference in their lives. That is why she plans to pursue a career in Psychology.”
Bradshaw added that she believes Blizzard will be very successful in whatever she strives to do.
“I wish her great luck and much success and I look forward to hearing of her future achievements.”
The Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019 in honor of Joyce Lynn Sloan, a 1989 graduate of East Duplin High School. Sloan attended James Sprunt Community College for two years and then transferred to UNC-Wilmington, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Upon graduation, Joyce put her degree to use and began a career with the Department of Social Services in Duplin County. She was a loyal, dedicated, and much-loved employee for nearly 22 years.
In May 2017, Sloan was diagnosed with a brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain, and there is no known cure.
Sloan began a journey battling this cancer with bravery and courage, and still, she continued to care for others. Sloan died on July 23, 2017. She was a blessing to those who knew her. This scholarship was created in her memory.