JSCC announces Excellence in Teaching nominees

Amanda Farina was nominated for the Staff of the Year award, and Christine McGeorge was nominated for the Excellence in Teaching award.

 James Sprunt Community College

KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges allows community colleges across our state to annually nominate faculty and staff members for Excellence in Teaching and Staff of the Year. James Sprunt Community College is pleased to announce the following nominees:

Excellence in Teaching: Christine McGeorge, Practical Nursing Instructor