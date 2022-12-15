JSCC announces Excellence in Teaching nominees

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Amanda Farina was nominated for the Staff of the Year award, and Christine McGeorge was nominated for the Excellence in Teaching award.
KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges allows community colleges across our state to annually nominate faculty and staff members for Excellence in Teaching and Staff of the Year. James Sprunt Community College is pleased to announce the following nominees:
Excellence in Teaching: Christine McGeorge, Practical Nursing Instructor
Staff of the Year: Amanda Farina, Director of Purchasing, Equipment, & Construction
While all members of the JSCC family are excellent in their fields and willing to support the mission of the college, McGeorge and Farina are known for their good works and consistent service.
As Director of Purchasing, Equipment, & Construction, Farina has been a part of successfully planning and implementing many renovation projects on our campus. With the re-brand of 2020-2021, JSCC has had continuous improvement to facilities. Examples of projects Farina has focused on have been the addition to the Hoffler building for our Health Sciences program and the renovation of our college library which now houses both our Media Center and Student Success Center. Farina has been described as tenacious in her efforts to complete projects with excellence.
Dr. Dustin Walston, Vice President of Curriculum/Chief Academic Officer had the following to say of Amanda, “Amanda Farina is a team player. As Director of Purchasing, Equipment, and Construction, she has the opportunity to work and collaborate with almost every department at the college. Amanda is very organized, maintains and follows through with multiple deadlines, and always keeps the process moving.”
Farina is known for seeking ways to become more proficient in her field. Farina’s contributions to JSCC have eliminated a tremendous amount of paperwork and have provided staff members with more time to focus on the tasks at hand. Assistant Vice President of Workforce Development and Continuing Education Gloria Wiggins says, “Amanda is always helping us find the best prices and vendors for our equipment and supply purchases, while following the guidelines set by the state. Amanda has a willingness to help in other areas of the college as she is needed. She always is quick to ask how she can help.”
McGeorge is renowned among faculty members for her relentless commitment to student success. Although McGeorge currently receives chemotherapy and radiation daily, she has continued to serve her students and the college at large. Health Education Department Head, Phadra Murray states, “Even during her illness, Mrs. McGeorge continues to teach and participate weekly in clinical. If you ask her about her motivation, she states that the student’s eagerness to learn inspires her and keeps her coming back daily.”
Qualities which describe McGeorge include, positive, infectiously enthusiastic, encouraging, a leader, and mentor. McGeorge is known for her love for not only for her job and the field of nursing, but her students are priority to her. Chief of Staff, Renee Sutton states, “Christine McGeorge is most deserving of the Excellence in Teaching Award and our JSCC family is excited to celebrate all of her accomplishments.”
Dr. Dustin Walston had the following to say about McGeorge,
“She unselfishly devotes her time and energy to making JSCC’s Practical Nursing program one of the best in North Carolina. If we had more leaders with this mindset, think about how our world would be today. She motivates her students and the faculty members she works with here at the College. She refuses to put her department and students at a disadvantage and shows up each and every day.”