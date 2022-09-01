JSCC announces new SGA president Staff Report Sep 1, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email George Koufie James Sprunt Community College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College recently welcomed George Koufie as their new Student Government Association president. Koufie was sworn in at the August board meeting.Koufie is enrolled in the Information and Network Management Systems Degree Program at James Sprunt Community College and hopes to become a data analyst.“He is a seeker of knowledge and is committed to always serving his community. We are honored to have Mr. George Koufie as our new SGA president,” said a JSCC spokesperson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Koufie James Sprunt Community College President School Company Sga Degree Program August Student Government Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDuplin County man arrested on charges related to child sexual exploitationMan arrested for the murder of a 51-year-old from FaisonFirst cases of Monkeypox in Duplin confirmedAlways a 'Dawg: Death of longtime assistant Rick Jones is backdrop for WRH’s openerSubject wanted for questioning related to a Warsaw murder investigationClosing America's wastewater access gapBody found along U.S. 117, cause of death is unknownUSDA RWA representative visits Mount Olive to discuss assistanceTigers KO Chargers with second-most points in a gameGov. Cooper appoints Faison educator to the NCMA Board of Trustees Images