KENANSVILLE — Amanda Kennedy is a unique student success story. Not only is she a graduate of James Sprunt Community College Graphic Design Program, but she is also an adjunct professor for our Graphic Design department!
Under the direction of instructor Amber Dail, Kennedy is experiencing so much career success; she occasionally has to turn jobs down! In addition to fulfilling her role at JSCC, Kennedy also fulfills freelance design requests for Adams Publishing Group, publishers of the Duplin Times, and practices photography. JSCC family couldn't be prouder of the success Kennedy is obtaining right here in Duplin County.
Kennedy graduated from East Duplin High School in 2016. Upon graduation, she immediately enrolled at JSCC. "My senior year of high school, I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with my life. My Dad knew Ms. Dail and suggested I consider looking into the program." Kennedy, who had a natural knack for creating backgrounds and other forms of graphic art, thought it might be fun to learn more about the program. "We came to campus the day of Ms. Dail's senior art show. Show day is a stressful day for an instructor, but it was her welcoming spirit and calm demeanor that made me feel confident this was a good program for me."
Kennedy completed two years at JSCC and achieved an Associate in Science of Graphic Design before transitioning to The University of Mount Olive. She obtained a Bachelor's in Graphic Design. "Ms. Dail encouraged me to continue my education at Mount Olive." Little did Kennedy know they would soon be co-workers.
Instructors like Dail go the extra mile to see each student find career success in their field of choice. "It was Ms. Dail that connected me (with) the Duplin Times. She recommended me and encouraged me to try. She also played a significant role in encouraging me to apply to teach here at JSCC." Like all JSCC instructors, Dail went the extra mile to invest in her students outside of class time. Even after graduation, Kennedy's career success mattered to Dail.
Kennedy has undoubtedly found a significant amount of success. "I honestly have so many work opportunities; I can get a little overwhelmed." Kennedy has created logos for different local businesses and churches. "I would love to continue working in Duplin County and practice graphic design. I love everything about it. My favorite thing is that through asking questions about what my clients want, we work together to create something beautiful. "
Amber Dail will be teaching a variety of Graphic Design courses this fall. Courses such as Typography, Graphic Design (I and III), Computer Design Basics, and Computer Design Technology II are on the schedule for Fall 2021. Kennedy states, "Ms. Dail is so friendly. She never shows stress which encourages me. She has become a sort of "best-friend" figure in my life. She emails and texts me regularly to tell me new things in the area of graphic design.
Kennedy encourages all students who have any creative interest and a desire to have fun learning to enroll in Dail's program today! "JSCC is small-in a good way. Our little class was like a family. I genuinely miss them now that I have graduated," explains Kennedy.
Editor’s Note: Faculty Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College. For more information about how to join the JSCC family and build your future through graphic design, contact Amber Dail at adail@jamessprunt.edu.