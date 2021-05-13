Phadra Murray has served James Sprunt Community College since 2017. Her connection to campus extends further than her employment.
Being on campus feels like being at home,” Murray said as she explained that both her mother and father both worked at JSCC for many years. Murray’s father was the Director of Physical Facilities, and her mother was the Director of Educational Talent Search. Though her parents are now retired, Murray carries on the family legacy by contributing to JSCC’s nursing department as an instructor and lab coordinator. Murray reigned as Miss JSCC from 2004-2005.
As a Duplin County native, Murray attended Wallace-Rose Hill High School then transitioned to UNC-Chapel Hill, where she received a BA in Sociology and Exercise Sports Science. Upon graduation, Murray returned home and began teaching at Charity Middle School. It was during this season of her life that Murray found her passion for teaching to be undeniable. However, teaching was not the only passion Murray had.
“Nursing has always been in my heart,” said Murray. “My mom told me to do what was in my heart, and so I went to nursing school!” Upon completing nursing school here at JSCC, Murray moved to Chapel Hill, where she served as a NICU nurse and completing her education. Now, Murray specializes in the area of women and children.
Murray has accumulated many degrees in her educational journey. Murray received her ADN from JSCC, her BSN from UNC-Chapel Hill, and her MSN from the University of North Carolina in Wilmington. “I love school.” Murray has recently been accepted into a doctoral program but has decided to postpone this part of her journey to support her son Landon as he is in the formative stages of his own educational journey.
“I have a Kindergartener who is about to transition to the first grade,” she explains. “I have had a lot of time in school. He (Landon) is my priority.”
Although Murray prioritizes her role as a mom, JSCC supports her fully in her efforts to balance a career. “JSCC is the perfect place to educate the future nurses and healthcare leaders of tomorrow. JSCC feels like home to me.”
When asked about her motivation behind starting a career in nursing, Murray said “Honestly, I thought my nursing career would lead me into becoming a nurse practitioner, and I would work in the rural and underserved areas that had limited access to health care. When I was in graduate school, I realized that my passion was geared more towards education and teaching future leaders in health care.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has only further solidified Murray’s decision to remain in the field of health education. Both locally and globally, we are experiencing a nursing shortage. Murray expresses a desire to “do her part to close the gap.”
“I like going to bed at night knowing that I have done the best I could do and making an impact on people’s lives for the better.”
Murray is undoubtedly achieving this daily by teaching her students how to be competent and compassionate nurses. Murray quotes Einstein to explain her teaching philosophy.
“Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.” Murray believes that the most significant responsibility of an educator is to develop relationships with students. According to Murray, this creates a partnership that will result in students expanding their thinking and, ultimately, improve their nursing skills.
Murray’s goals for the future are big and local.
“In January, I became the Lab Coordinator, so in the near future, I plan to become a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator. I will always continue to educate myself and obtain knowledge so that I can better prepare each student to become successful.” Murray desires to continue her partnership with JSCC and serve as the Health Education Department as an Instructor and Coordinator.
Murray expressed that her favorite things about JSCC are the faculty and staff, the atmosphere of positivity, and the diversity of the JSCC community as a whole. “JSCC is always working hard to make sure the students are getting the best education possible.”
Murray is the true embodiment of the exemplary employee. JSCC celebrates all of Murray’s achievements and looks forward to all the wonderful things Murray will continue to achieve for the JSCC nursing program.