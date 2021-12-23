KENANSVILLE — The James Sprunt Community College Foundation hosted a Holiday Social for JSCC retirees on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Williams Building.
The event provided an opportunity for former JSCC employees to reconnect. Administrative representatives also attended and mingled with JSCC’s honored guests.
“Without our past, we have nothing to build on,” said Dr. Jay Carraway, campus president during the event.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of snacks and beverages and were given time to browse through photo albums. Cheer uniforms and other nostalgic JSCC items were displayed for all to enjoy.
The event ended with the invitation to tour the Hoffler Health Education Building.
According to JSCC officials, the event was successfully attended and enjoyed by all. They hope to continue this special celebrations in the future.