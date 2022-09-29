KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College Foundation recently hosted their 37th Annual Golf Tournament at Duplin Country Club.
Proceeds from the event aid the JSCC Foundation’s mission to support students as they achieve their educational goals.
“The James Sprunt Foundation has allowed me to continue my education. The golf tournament is one way that they help give back to the community and raise more funds that can help other students,” said student ambassador and 2022 Presidential Scholar, Diego Andino. “I am very thankful to be a James Sprunt Community College Spartan.”
The winners are:
First Flight, AM
1st place: Duplin County Schools
2nd place: Pray for Birdies
3rd place: LIV Golf
Second Flight, AM
1st place: 4 T Farms
2nd place: Tri-County EMC
3rd place: Kornegay Insurance
First Flight, PM
1st place: Drexel Chemical
2nd place: James Sprunt Community College
3rd place: Smithfield Foods Team #1
Second Flight, PM
1st place: Carolina Facility Supplies, Inc.
2nd place: Team Randall Whaley
3rd place: Beulaville Chamber of Commerce
For more information, call 910-275-6152.
