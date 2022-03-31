KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter recently held an induction ceremony to celebrate the academic achievement of students who have completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an Associate’s degree or at least six hours toward a certificate with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Family and friends of the JSCC new inductees viewed a commencement ceremony hosted by faculty advisors Anne Kennedy, Duplin County Early College Liaison and Carolina Simmons, JSCC Psychology Instructor. Dr. Dustin Walston, Vice President of Curriculum, provided inspiring special remarks to the 28 students.
PTK exists to acknowledge the academic achievements of college students while providing opportunities for academic and leadership growth. Founded in 1918, this society hopes to inspire the wholistic growth of its members.
PTK currently has over 1,285 chapters globally with roughly 131,000 new members inducted each year.
On behalf of the JSCC family, special congratulations are extended to our brightest and best. JSCC is honored to provide as many students as possible with the best tools to continue preparing for successful futures.
For more information on how to join the JSCC family this summer, please contact mturner@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6124. Join our Family. Build your Future.