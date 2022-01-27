As a new semester begins at JSCC, many have asked how we continue to increase student enrollment. I wish I could share a formula or secret strategy when approached with this question. However, the truth is that JSCC is all about the people. Our 6% growth in 2021 and the continued enrollment trends for the spring term are mainly due to the emphasis on customer service. Members of the JSCC faculty and staff genuinely care about the well-being of our students. Our passion for making education accessible and affordable for all students has translated to success. As a member of the Spartan Family, I am very proud of the excellence I see from each employee regularly- regardless of position.
We also believe in providing students with continued opportunities to further themselves. Late start classes are available for student enrollment until Feb. 7. We encourage students in need of the following courses to contact us and enroll today:
Online
ART-111 Art Appreciation
COM-231 Communication/Speech
ENG-112 Writing/Research
HIS-132 American History II
MUS-110 Music Appreciation
OST-131 Keyboarding
SOC-210 Intro to Sociology
Hybrid
PSY-150 General Psychology
PSY-241 Developmental Psychology
Seated
REL-211 Intro to Old Testament
Students may reach out to Student Services at 910-275-6360 or visit our website to enroll today. Late start classes offerings demonstrate we genuinely believe it is never too late to join our family.
Our Career and College Promise (CCP) program continues to thrive as well. CCP Liaison Elizabeth Howard has been diligent in communicating with both students and parents about all the benefits of participating in CCP. Howard has conducted parent information and orientation sessions throughout the county to establish strong connections between our campus and community. Howard has also put forth a great deal of effort to update the CCP offerings for the new website launch anticipated in late spring. In February, Howard is looking forward to attending the Duplin County College and Career Fair at James Kenan High School.
NC Career Coach, Morgan Smith, has a scheduled presence within the local high schools. Smith worked closely with Howard to execute a “Tech Help Day” at each high school they partner with for Career and College Promise course offerings. Along with the JSCC technology department, the team could mitigate any technical issues students had. Smith also connects with students to provide retention assistance. The one-on-one attention of the career coach is intended to prevent failures and withdrawals from students. Smith also sends regular emails to inform juniors and seniors of upcoming deadlines for applying to college programs, information about virtual workshops, job opportunities, and other beneficial resources.
JSCC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department is an asset to our College and the community. The course offerings allow students to participate in short-term training courses that translate to long-term careers. Graduates from these programs enter the workforce as successful contributors to our local economy. Lynda Pellom, for example, was recently tested in-house for a Class A CDL, and she passed! James Sprunt Community College is now set up with the NCDMV as a Third Party Testing Site authorized to administer and score the Commercial Drivers License Skills Test, which includes a pre-trip, skills test, and road test.
CDL is just one example of the many Continuing Education course offerings that allow students to equip themselves for a short time and cost to enter into lucrative and life-changing careers. Courses like Effective Teacher Training, Bookkeeping with Excel, Barber Training, Health-Related course offerings, and Cosmetology are just a few. We encourage you to visit our website to learn more about these training opportunities. The growth of both our Continuing Education and Basic Skills programs has resulted in the decision to relocate the Continuing Education Department to the McGowen Building and provide the Basic Skills Department with additional space in the Boyette Building. This successful move offers the opportunity for growth as a campus.
It is never too late to join Spartan Nation. Join our family and build your future.