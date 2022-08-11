James Sprunt Community College has much to celebrate with the success of our current summer semester. However, we are full steam ahead as we prepare for our upcoming fall semester. Enrollment for fall classes is currently open for students interested in taking online and seated courses. The first day of curriculum classes will be Aug. 18. As the start date draws nearer, please keep in mind that registration is open for any student interested in joining our family. For more information on registering, please get in touch with Dr. Shakeena White at 910-275-6362 or swhite@jamessprunt.edu. We also invite you to visit our newly updated website at jamessprunt.edu for a simplified application process.
If you are a high school student in Duplin County, one of the most valuable educational tools available to you would be the Career and College Promise program. CCP courses allow high school students to experience taking college-level classes for free! Credits transfer easily to many higher institutions, or CCP can provide opportunities for a student to earn certificates in various trades offered here at JSCC. Our CCP Liaison, Elizabeth Howard, can be reached at ehoward@jamessprunt.edu or by calling 910-275-6285.
We pride ourselves on our ability to provide students with resources to achieve all their educational goals without allowing finances to be a hindrance.
As Duplin County native Dr. Dallas Herring said, “We meet students where they are, and take them as far as they can go.” We offer students a variety of scholarship opportunities for classes categorized as curriculum or continuing education.
Speaking of the JSCC Foundation, our 37th Annual JSCC Golf Tournament will take place at the Duplin County Country Club on Sept. 15. For more information on how to participate as a golfer or to be a hole sponsor, contact Taylor Sandlin. All proceeds of the event will support the work of the JSCC Foundation in providing scholarships to our students.
In addition to eliminating obstacles, we seek to provide our students with groundbreaking opportunities and cutting-edge technology. New course opportunities include Electrical Lineworker Certification and Industrial Maintenance.
For more information on these opportunities, contact Gloria Wiggins at gwiggins@jamessprunt.edu or by calling 910-275-6198. With the trade industry wide open for eager participants, there is no better time than today to invest in short-term training that can yield a long-term career.
We are also pleased to announce that our College and Career Readiness program will hold English Language Acquisition (ESL) and U.S. Citizenship classes at a new location. These courses will be held at the Beulaville Municipal Complex from 6 to 9 p.m. on select days starting Aug. 8. The Beulaville Municipal Complex address is 508 East Main Street, Beulaville, NC. For more information, contact Sherri Thigpen at sthigpen@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6201.
We always wish you the best of luck in your educational endeavors. The faculty and staff here at JSCC would love to be the hand that helps you along the way.
Join Our Family. Build Your Future.
Dr. Jay Carraway is the James Sprunt Community College president.