James Sprunt Community College has much to celebrate with the success of our current summer semester. However, we are full steam ahead as we prepare for our upcoming fall semester. Enrollment for fall classes is currently open for students interested in taking online and seated courses. The first day of curriculum classes will be Aug. 18. As the start date draws nearer, please keep in mind that registration is open for any student interested in joining our family. For more information on registering, please get in touch with Dr. Shakeena White at 910-275-6362 or swhite@jamessprunt.edu. We also invite you to visit our newly updated website at jamessprunt.edu for a simplified application process.

If you are a high school student in Duplin County, one of the most valuable educational tools available to you would be the Career and College Promise program. CCP courses allow high school students to experience taking college-level classes for free! Credits transfer easily to many higher institutions, or CCP can provide opportunities for a student to earn certificates in various trades offered here at JSCC. Our CCP Liaison, Elizabeth Howard, can be reached at ehoward@jamessprunt.edu or by calling 910-275-6285.

Dr. Jay Carraway is the James Sprunt Community College president.