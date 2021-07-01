KENANSVILLE — Many high school seniors focus on relishing their last high school moments or maybe needing extra reminders to complete work. But, instead, Rylie Lanier spent his fleeting days at East Duplin High School, partnering with James Sprunt Community College. This partnership, like many students, led to what would become a successful career in his trade of choice.
Also, like many students at JSCC, Lanier was the recipient of one of the incredible scholarship opportunities JSCC provides to support students who desire to further their education.
“I received the Presidential Scholarship, and it paid all of my tuition,” said Lanier.
The Presidential Scholarship is an annual reoccurring opportunity funded by the JSCC Foundation under the leadership of Ashley Graham.
“I only had to buy my books and supplies. It also helped me that I was able to take several classes when I was still in high school,” said Lanier. “I could have chosen to go straight to work out of high school since I had my certificate, but I also wanted to finish the diploma.”
Lanier’s diligence certainly paid off during the graduation season of 2020.
“I received the Electrical Systems Technology Certificate the same time I graduated high school in 2020,” said Lanier. “I finished the Electrical Systems Technology Diploma this year.”
“I am proud of Rylie and all that he accomplished here at JSCC, I look forward to seeing him be successful in this industry and know that he will be,” said Philip Anderson JSCC’s Electrical Instructor. He also encouraged readers to note the potential this field holds for hardworking and willing people interested in this trade.
Lanier said it was helpful instructors like Anderson who made his time at JSCC so successful.
“My electrical instructor, Philip Anderson, was very thorough and would show us situations that we would see on job sites. He always answered our questions and was very knowledgeable,” said Lanier. “I learned the most when we were working in the shop.”
Although his instructors have immensely impacted Lanier’s JSCC experience, that isn’t the only aspect of campus life he valued. “I like the size of the campus. Especially the class sizes. We were able to do a lot of hands-on work, which helped me understand the concepts better.”
In addition, Lanier explained that the faculty and staff at JSCC cultivate and encourage skills that teach students how to succeed in the workplace.
Currently, Lanier works full-time at Mobley Electric in Beulaville. “I have been working part-time with them since Summer of 2019.” Many JSCC students value the flexibility they have to balance both classroom instruction and their work schedules. “My boss would let me work on the days I did not have school. The additional experience helped me learn and apply the concepts of my trade better and quicker.”
In addition, many students who study trade skills at JSCC obtain paid internships and jobs that provide an income while still being students. Lanier is one of many with this benefit.
JSCC is very proud of Lanier’s hard work and educational success. Lanier has achieved the JSCC vision for all our students to successfully continue their education and obtain jobs in the fields that best suit them. We are excited to see all the wonderful things in store for Lanier.
