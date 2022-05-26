KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College held its 60th annual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 11 at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville.
The graduation ceremony was the culmination of this year’s accomplishments and “an inspiring charge to the future.”
Landen Kennedy, Student Government Association president opened the floor with a special welcome message and gave a heartfelt speech congratulating his peers for graduating despite the unusual challenges the past few years have brought. Kennedy graduated with an Associate in Arts degree.
“Dr. Jay Carraway, JSCC president, honored and thanked JSCC graduates by congratulating them on being an integral part of the growth the college has experienced this year,” said a JSCC spokesperson. “JSCC has remained steadfast in enrollment growth and student success.”
Carraway attributed the enrollment growth to the investment students had made by choosing JSCC, and the hard work of faculty and staff. Former JSCC President, Dr. Donald Reichard, also provided remarks to the graduates encouraging them to not allow anything to hinder their future.
“JSCC is proud to congratulate each of our 259 graduates as they enter the workforce or continue their educational journey. Faculty and staff of JSCC are confident the Class of 2022 will enter the next stage of life equipped for their future of choice,” said the spokesperson.