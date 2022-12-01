JSCC raises awareness with a drug trends seminar  

JSCC recently held a drug trends informational session to raise awareness in Duplin.

 James Sprunt Community College

James Sprunt Community College recently held an informational session to raise awareness about the latest drug trends in Duplin and surrounding counties. With the upsurgence in drug-related deaths in our area, JSCC is seeking to inform members of the JSCC campus community.

JSCC School Director of Basic Law Enforcement Training, Eric Southerland, coordinated guest speaker, Karl Mobley, Lieutenant of Special operations Division, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, to visit campus and share information with attendees. Staff, faculty, and students learned about trending drugs and their effects, along with hot-spot areas in our county/state, and how drugs enter our area.