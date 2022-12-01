JSCC raises awareness with a drug trends seminar  

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt,
becoming northwest tonight, and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
JSCC recently held a drug trends informational session to raise awareness in Duplin.
James Sprunt Community College recently held an informational session to raise awareness about the latest drug trends in Duplin and surrounding counties. With the upsurgence in drug-related deaths in our area, JSCC is seeking to inform members of the JSCC campus community.
JSCC School Director of Basic Law Enforcement Training, Eric Southerland, coordinated guest speaker, Karl Mobley, Lieutenant of Special operations Division, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, to visit campus and share information with attendees. Staff, faculty, and students learned about trending drugs and their effects, along with hot-spot areas in our county/state, and how drugs enter our area.
JSCC would like to extend a special thank you to both Eric Southerland and Lt. Karl Mobley for working together help spread awareness.